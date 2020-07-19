WEEKEND HEAT
Heat Advisory today
Today will be scorching hot with highs in the middle 90s! The combination of heat and moderate humidity will send the heat index soaring to near 100 degrees. A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for all the state except along the sea-breeze cooled southeastern shore. Today will likely be the hottest day of the year, thus far. The hottest temperature so far at Bradley International is 94 degrees, and that occurred twice, on June 22nd, and July 9th. On Sunday, the temperature could rise as high as 96 to 98 degrees over interior portions of the state. At least there will be some relief at the beaches with highs mostly in the 80s.
Despite the intense heat, the risk for showers and thunderstorms will be minimal since the atmosphere will be stable with high pressure nearby. Most of the thunderstorm activity will remain to the west, mainly over western New York and points west.
NEXT WEEK
Heat Advisory Monday
Monday could potentially be the hottest day when it comes to the heat index. Like Sunday, the air temperature is expected to rise well into the 90s, but the heat index could reach 100-105 due to slightly higher humidity. We will also have to be on the lookout for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. Some storms could be strong, due to the high instability and an approaching front.
Still hot Tuesday
A weak cold front should bring slight relief from the high humidity on Tuesday. However, it will still be hot. Highs should be in the lower 90s, and the sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
Showers Wednesday
Low pressure and a warm front will move into the Northeast by midweek. Therefore, Wednesday should be mostly cloudy and more humid again. There will also be a risk for showers and thunderstorms. Abundant cloud cover is expected to keep temperatures below the 90-degree mark, but it could be close. The heatwave that will begin this weekend is expected to last 4 days, but it could end up being a 5-day heatwave should the temperature somehow reach 90 degrees on Wednesday.
Still hot Thursday
At this point, it looks like Thursday will be partly sunny, hot and more humid again with highs near 90. There will also be a risk for showers and a few thunderstorms.
Warm Friday
Friday, should be partly sunny and very warm with highs in the upper 80s. There may be a stray thunderstorm as energy in the atmosphere passes through southern Canada and northern New England.
Drier Saturday
The air will be drier and more comfortable next Saturday. High pressure will build into the region from Canada. Air with dew point temperatures in the 50s, more inclined to warm into the lower 80s, will come. It will feel oh-so-comfortable after the week we will have had.
RECORDS SHALL REMAIN
Even though we are forecasting the hottest weather of the year this weekend and early next week, record heat is unlikely. The record high for July 18th for the Greater Hartford Area is 100 degrees, set in 2012; for July 19th 100 degrees, set in 1991; for July 20th 100 degrees, set in 1991; for July 21st 101 degrees, set in 1991.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
