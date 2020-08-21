FRIDAY RECAP…
Well, it happened again! The temperature reached 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport this afternoon. It has now reached 90 degrees or higher a total of 36 times this year! We are closing in on the all-time record of 38 days, which was set in 1983. There is a good chance that record will be tied or broken between now and the end of next week!
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Tonight, won’t be nearly as cool as recent nights. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s then into the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. Patchy fog could form since the humidity is higher too. Showers and thunderstorms fired up across Upstate New York and Northern New England this afternoon. However, there is a good chance they will dissipate before reaching Connecticut. Otherwise, we can expect a partly cloudy sky.
THE WEEKEND…
It is shaping up to be a hot, humid weekend. Temperatures will rise close to 90 away from the coast tomorrow. The record high for August 22nd for the Greater Hartford Area is 93 degrees, set in 1976. The record high for Bridgeport is 91 degrees, set in 1955. At this point, it looks like temperatures will fall just short of record levels, but it could be close! The sky will be partly sunny and there will be a chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. Tomorrow night will be mild and muggy with lows 65-70. Areas of fog may form.
There is a better chance records will be tied or broken on Sunday. We are forecasting highs in the lower 90s away from the coast. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for August 23rd is 91 degrees, set all the way back in 1916! The record high for Bridgeport is 89 degrees, set in 1976. The sky on Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, and the risk of a shower or thunderstorm will be low.
If the temperature reaches 90 degrees or higher at Bradley International Airport both Saturday and Sunday, the total number of days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees will rise to 38! That will tie all-time record, set in 1983.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. There will be a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.
A cold front will sweep across New England from north to south on Tuesday. Before the front reaches Connecticut, temperatures could reach 90 degrees again. It is possible Tuesday will be the 40th day this year with a high of at least 90 degrees! The front will trigger showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, then cooler, drier air will overspread the state Tuesday night. Temperatures could dip into the 50s.
Wednesday is shaping up to be a refreshing day! The sky will be sunny, and the humidity will be very low thanks to a dry northwesterly flow. It’ll feel a little more like September with highs 75-80. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and cool with lows in the 50s.
A warm front will move into New England on Thursday, and that means temperatures will be on the rise again. Highs on Thursday should be in the 80s. We’ll see an increase in cloud cover, and a few showers and thunderstorms could arrive by evening.
Friday could be hot with highs around 90 degrees again! It all depends on how quickly the next cold front moves through. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible with the arrival of the front.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
IN THE PAST…HURRICANES BOB AND DIANE…
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 29 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
It was on this date in 1955, when Diane brought record rainfall to Connecticut. Hartford received 7.70” of rain on the 19th of August, which is a daily record. This was after 6.27” of rain fell the previous day, on August 18th! Less than a week earlier, Connie swept across Connecticut with up to 8” of rain. The one-two punch from Connie and Diane resulted in massive flooding across the state. Total rainfall for August 1955 was 21.87”, which is an all-time monthly record for the Greater Hartford area.
5 HEAT WAVES IN 2020...
The first heat wave of the year was in June, and it lasted 5 days, from the 20th to the 24th. In July, we had three heat waves. The first lasted three days, from the 11th to the 13th. The second lasted 6 days, from the 18th to the 23rd. The third heat wave lasted 8 days! It started on July 25th and it ended on August 1st. The 5th heat wave of the year began on August 8th, and it lasted 5 days.
