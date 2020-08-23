RECORDS MATCHED & BROKEN
Today was a monumental day in the subject of heat in interior Connecticut. First, there was a new record high established today. The high of 93 in Windsor Locks passed over the old record high of 91. Additionally, this day above 90 degrees was the 38th day this year, tying with the all-time record of 38 90°+ degree days set in 1983.
STUFFY AGAIN TONIGHT
The warmth will continue tonight. Lows will go into the 60s as humidity remains elevated. If there are any showers and thunderstorms, they will end early. Patchy light fog and low stratus clouds may cover parts of the sky by morning, as well.
NEXT WEEK
Hot and humid Monday
Monday should be partly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. There will be a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. A few of these thunderstorms may be strong, given the thermodynamics of the day.
Early Warning Weather Alert Tuesday
A cold front will sweep across New England from north to south on Tuesday. Before the front reaches Connecticut, temperatures could reach 90 degrees again. It is possible Tuesday will be the 40th day this year with a high of at least 90 degrees!
The front will trigger showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. There will be ample ift for several thunderstorms. Updrafts and downdrafts may be strong enough to produce severe thunderstorms, with high wind and hail possible in a few of them.
The front will clear the region late in the evening and then cooler, drier air will spread over the state Tuesday night. Temperatures will dip into the 50s.
Cooler and drier Wednesday
Wednesday is shaping up to be a refreshing day! The sky will be sunny, and the humidity will be very low thanks to a dry northwesterly flow. It’ll feel a little more like September with highs 75-80. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and cool with lows in the 50s.
Warmth, humidity, and unsettledness will return Thursday, Friday, and Saturday
A warm front will move into New England on Thursday, and that means temperatures will be on the rise again. Highs on Thursday and Friday should be in the 80s. We’ll see an increase in cloud cover, and a few showers and thunderstorms could arrive by evening Thursday.
Friday will be warm again with highs in the 80s. As a low pressure center and cold front approach eastern New York, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible.
More showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday as the low pressure center and front clears Connecticut. There may be an introduction of tropical moisture from Laura and/or Marco, helping to enhance rainfall.
Dry Sunday
The early weekend system will exit Sunday. Breezy, dry weather will develop with highs in the 70s and low 80s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
IN THE PAST: HURRICANES BOB AND DIANE
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 29 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
It was on this date in 1955, when Diane brought record rainfall to Connecticut. Hartford received 7.70” of rain on the 19th of August, which is a daily record. This was after 6.27” of rain fell the previous day, on August 18th! Less than a week earlier, Connie swept across Connecticut with up to 8” of rain. The one-two punch from Connie and Diane resulted in massive flooding across the state. Total rainfall for August 1955 was 21.87”, which is an all-time monthly record for the Greater Hartford area.
FIVE HEAT WAVES IN 2020
The first heat wave of the year was in June, and it lasted five days, from the 20th to the 24th. In July, we had three heat waves. The first lasted three days, from the 11th to the 13th. The second lasted six days, from the 18th to the 23rd. The third heat wave lasted 8 days! It started on July 25th and it ended on August 1st. The 5th heat wave of the year began on August 8th, and it lasted five days.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
