TUESDAY RECAP…
Today, we got a nice break from the heat! Thanks to abundant cloud cover and a southeasterly flow, highs were only in the 70s. Relief came after 2 consecutive days of 90-degree heat in the Greater Hartford Area. Despite the cloud cover, there were no showers or thunderstorms since the atmosphere was quite stable.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure will drift away to the east of New England tonight. This will allow a warm front to move into the state. The result will be a mostly cloudy sky and spotty showers. Areas of fog will likely form as well, especially near the coast as increasing humidity flows across the cooler water. Lows will range from 65-70.
WEDNESDAY…
Tomorrow will start out dreary with clouds, areas of fog, and perhaps a shower. The strong July sun will erode the clouds and we should see some partial sunshine develop. It is going to be very warm and noticeably more humid. Highs will be at least in the 80s. With enough sun, we may have a shot at 90. The humidity will be oppressive with dew points reaching 70-75. Heavy showers and a few thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon. A few storms could be strong to severe. The most likely location for strong storms will be Northern and Western Connecticut. That’s where the Storm Prediction Center has placed a “marginal” risk area. The main threat will be gusty to damaging winds and hail. There will also be torrential downpours near any stronger storms.
Weather conditions will settle down tomorrow night. Showers and storms will rapidly dissipate. Areas of fog will warm due to the very moist conditions. It is going to be warm and muggy with overnight lows around or just over 70 degrees.
THURSDAY…
It is shaping up to be a hot and very humid day with temperatures reaching or exceeding 90 degrees away from the coast. Dew points will probably range from 70-75. That means the heat index (what you feel) will rise well into the 90s. While there is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, the risk should be low since there won’t be much of a triggering mechanism.
FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND…
This will be a very interesting time period. An area of low pressure will move up the coast along with tropical moisture. Therefore, there is the potential for very heavy rainfall and flooding. However, we don’t know at this point where the heaviest rain will fall. Also, there are some timing issues. As of today, some guidance models are forecasting the rain to arrive Friday morning, while other models are holding the rain off until the afternoon or evening. If the slower solution is correct, then the heaviest rain will fall Friday night and part of Saturday.
For now, we are favoring the slower solution with showers and thunder arriving Friday afternoon. Highs should be in the low and middle 80s with the anticipation of at least a little sunshine before the rain arrives. We are also forecasting rain and thunder for Friday night and Saturday. The rain may taper off to scattered showers Saturday afternoon. Highs Saturday should be in the 80s and the air will be quite humid.
Sunday should be the better of the 2 weekend days. The sky should be partly sunny, and temperatures will rise close to 90 degrees. The air will also remain humid. A few showers and storms could pop up during the heat of the afternoon.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity may drop a little thanks to a northwesterly flow. The risk of a thunderstorm appears to be low. Tuesday should be partly to mostly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the 80s. Once again, the chance for a shower or thunderstorm should be low.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
