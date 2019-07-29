TODAY...
The week is off to a hot and humid start. After beginning the day in the 70s, temperatures during the afternoon peak in the 90s inland and from 85 to 90 along the coastline. Factoring in high humidity, head index values could go as high as the century mark! Also, during the later afternoon hours, isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible. Those that develop could be strong, perhaps severe, with gusty wind and heavy rain. Given the slow moving nature of the storms, poor drainage flooding could be an issue for some.
THE FINAL DAYS OF JULY...
Tomorrow, expect a repeat performance of today's weather: heat, humidity and a chance for isolated storms. Once we hit 90° Tuesday, we'll officially have our 4th heat wave of the year (all of which have also been in the month of July). In our part of the country, we need 3 consecutive days 90 or higher to qualify as a heat wave. Also tomorrow, our tally of day 90 or higher for the month will hit 18 -- setting a new record for July!
Wednesday, a cold front approaches and then moves through late in the day... this will provide a chance for rain/storms statewide.
THE BEGINNING OF AUGUST...
In the wake of the aforementioned cold front, the humid will decrease Thursday. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Then, we'll end the week Friday with dry weather and comfortably warm temperatures.
THE WEEKEND...
As of now, Saturday and Sunday are looking seasonably warm. Humidity will be on the increase and while most of the time should be dry, an isolated shower/storm can't be ruled out.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
