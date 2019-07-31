JULY HEAT RECORD...
The temperature reached 96 degrees at Bradley International Airport yesterday, which fell just short of the July 30th record of 98 degrees, set in 1988. However, the temperature has now reached 90 degrees or higher 18 times this month --- this is a new record for the greatest number of 90-degree days for any month! The previous record was 17 days in July 2016. This is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905 for the Hartford Area!
THE LAST DAY OF JULY...
Today, a cold front will push into the warm, humid air and generate scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms will be capable of producing torrential rain, and a gusty wind in addition to frequent lightning. There is the potential for some very localized flash flooding. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for severe weather (the greatest threat, however, is from NYC to DC). Highs will be in the 80s to possibly near 90 degrees. With more hot weather in the forecast for the final day of July, we are on track to set record for hottest month on record! Through yesterday (July 30th), the average temperature is up to 78.2 degrees. The existing record is 77.9 degrees, set in July 2013. Keep in mind, we are talking the hottest month on record, not just the hottest July!
By later tonight, the cold front will move offshore and a drier, northwesterly flow will develop. Temperatures will dip into the 60s by daybreak.
THE BEGINNING OF AUGUST...
Thanks to high pressure, August will begin on a pleasant note Thursday with a partly to mostly sunny sky. The air will be seasonably warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity will drop as the day progresses. Dew points may go as low as the 50s in many parts of the state.
Thursday night will be clear and pleasant, with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
We’ll end the week under a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s on Friday. The air may turn a little muggier and a few showers could pop up during the afternoon.
THE WEEKEND...
The weekend is looking good, for the most part. Some of our latest model runs are indicating there may be a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon in advance of a weak trough or cold front. Highs will be in the 80s. For now, we are keeping Sunday dry with a partly sunny sky, and highs in the 80s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
An area of high pressure will move into the region on Monday. That means we can look forward to some very pleasant weather. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures may actually be a little cooler than normal for a change. We are forecasting highs 80-85, and the humidity will be low.
Tuesday will be nice as well with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Morning Lows will be very pleasant, in the 50s and lower 60s; then afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-80s.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Bruce DePrest
2019 HEAT WAVES...
The 1st: July 3-6 (93, 94, 92, 96). The 2nd: July 9-14 (90, 92, 90, 91, 91, 93). The 3rd: July 19-21 (91, 98, 100). The 4th: July 28-30 (93, 94, 96). We’ve now had a grand total of 21 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley Int’l Airport, where the official records are kept.
