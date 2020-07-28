TUESDAY RECAP…
With a high temperature of 94 at Bradley Int’l Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), the record of 96 for the 28th of July will stand (from 2016). However, since the temperature hit 90 again, our 4th heat wave of the year is now on to day #4. This also brings the total of 90-degree days for the year to 23.
At Bridgeport the mercury hit 94, just 1 degree away from the record of 95 from 1949.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Isolated thunderstorms in advance of a cold front will end early this evening. Temperatures will drop slowly through the 80s toward and after sunset.
Also, we are on track to set ‘warmest low’ temperature records for the 28th of July. The record for Hartford is 74, set in 1919 and the one for Bridgeport is also 74, but set in 2006. So by midnight, as long as the temperature remains above 74, which is should (both for Hartford and Bridgeport), new records will be achieved!
By daybreak, under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-70s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Behind the front that brought storms to CT today, the humidity decreases. It will still be hot tomorrow, with temperatures inland reaching or exceeding 90 … this means our 4th heat wave of the year will go into day #5. Temperatures eventually will trend a tad cooler, relatively speaking. Thursday will be near 90, then upper 80s appear likely for Friday. While perhaps not *as* hot as of late, temperatures will still be running above average for late July.
With regard to rain chances, some isolated showers/storms are possible Thursday afternoon as a weak cold front pushes into and then through the region. While we could use some rain, it’s a situation where many towns will likely remain dry.
THE WEEKEND…
As of right now, the weekend is looking seasonably warm/hot as we kick off the month of August. Saturday should be mostly sunny with highs near 90. Sunday should be similar to Saturday. While the daylight hours of Sunday look dry, there’s a chance for rain or storms that night.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday, there is a slight chance for a shower or storm. Highs should be seasonable, in the mid-80s. A better chance for rain may come Tuesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.