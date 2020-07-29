THIS YEAR’S 4TH HEAT WAVE AND JULY 2020…
The temperature reached at least 92 degrees at Bradley International Airport today. That means the 4th heat wave of the year has now lasted 5 days! It began on Saturday with a high of 93 degrees. Sunday’s high was a near record 94 degrees. On Monday, the high was a record breaking 98 degrees. The temperature reached a near record 95 degrees yesterday.
We’ve now had 18 days this month with a high of at least 90 degrees. The all-time record for the greatest number of days in a month with a high of at least 90 degrees is 19 days. That occurred last July (2019).
Through today, July 29th, the average temperature this month is either 77.9 degrees or 78.0 degrees. That places this July in 2nd place (or a tie for second place) when it comes to the hottest Julys on record! Last July was the hottest on record, and it was the all-time hottest MONTH with an average temperature of 78.2 degrees.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A frontal boundary will approach New England from the west tonight. The sky will become partly to mostly cloudy and a few isolated showers may develop. Many towns will go through the night rain-free. It’ll be a warm evening with temperatures falling back through the 80s then into the 70s. Overnight lows will range from 65-72.
THURSDAY...
Tomorrow will be partly sunny and hot. Once again, temperatures are …expected to reach 90 degrees or higher. That means there is a good chance tomorrow will be the 6th day of our current heat wave. The front will pass through the state tomorrow, and that means there will be a risk for a shower or thunderstorm. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for severe storms. There will be a chance for a few strong to severe storms somewhere in Southern New England, but this should be more the exception than the rule.
The front will settle to the south of New England tomorrow night. Scattered showers and storms will end in the evening. Temperatures will drop back into the 60s by late tomorrow night.
FRIDAY…
The month of July will end on a pleasant note! The sky will be partly sunny Friday and the air will be very warm, but not too humid. We are forecasting highs in the upper 80s away from the coast.
Friday night will be partly cloudy to clear, and seasonably mild with lows in the 60s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF AUGUST…
August will get off to a very warm start, but it will be nice and quiet. With a small area of high pressure in place, Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will range from 85-90, but the humidity will be tolerable.
Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and very warm with highs near 90. The humidity may be a little higher. Most of the day will be dry, but there could be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm in Western Connecticut by late in the day. That’s when a front will approach the region from the west. The front is expected to pass through Connecticut Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly to mostly sunny and very warm, but not too humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
A warm front could bring a period of unsettled weather Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms both days. With abundant cloud cover and the risk for showers, temperatures will likely stay in the 80s for daytime highs. However, the air could turn quite humid, especially by midweek.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
