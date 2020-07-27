MONDAY RECAP…
With a high temperature of 98 at Bradley Int’l Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), a new record was set for the 27th of July. This broke the prior record of 96 from 1964. Furthermore, since the temperature hit 90 for the 3rd consecutive day, our 4th heat wave of the year is officially underway! This also brings the total of 90-degree days for the year to 22.
At Bridgeport, a record high was also achieved. The mercury hit 93, breaking the prior record of 91 from 2005.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
A dry evening is on tap. Temperatures will drop from the 90s into the 80s as we head toward sunset. Overnight, under a mainly clear sky, temperatures only bottom out in the mid to upper 70s! We could be on track to set ‘warmest low’ temperature records for the 28th of July.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Tomorrow is going to be another hot one as temperatures again reach/exceed the 90-degree mark, to the level that records could again be in jeopardy of being tied or broken. For Hartford the record is 96 (from 2016) and for Bridgeport it is 95 (from 1949)… it may come down to a couple of degrees. Regardless, our 4th heat wave of the year should easily go into day #4. Furthermore, the humidity will make it feel even hotter (more so than today). We anticipate heat index values to reach or possibly exceed 100! Because of this, the entire state remains under a Heat Advisory through Tuesday evening. There will also be a chance for afternoon thunderstorms in advance of a cold front. Those that develop could be strong to severe with damaging wind being the main concern. The front will slowly clear Connecticut by Wednesday morning.
Behind the front, the humidity decreases a bit. Temperatures eventually will trend a tad cooler, relatively speaking. While not *as* hot, they’ll still be running above average for late July. We’re forecasting highs in the mid to upper 80s. The rest of the week looks fairly quiet precip-wise… there could be an isolated storm Thursday or Friday, but otherwise it’s a dry stretch.
THE WEEKEND…
As of right now, the weekend appears primarily dry and warm/hot. Saturday should be mostly sunny with highs near 90. Sunday should be similar to Saturday, but with just a slight chance for a late-day isolated shower/storm.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday could be unsettled with a chance for rain and thunderstorms. Highs should be seasonable, in the mid-80s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
