10:30 PM UPDATE
It's still quite warm out this evening! Temperatures at this late hour are around 80 degrees. It's a good night for the AC. Dew points are also in the mid-70's so the tropical air is in place. We're watching a line of thunderstorms in New York, approaching NW CT. While some models are forecasting this line to fizzle by the time it reaches our border, we wouldn't be surprised if some rain/thunder moves through the state after midnight. It's been so bone dry, any rain is a welcome sight.
The forecast gets tricky towards the end of the weekend, as a stalled out front to our south will be the focus of clouds and possible showers. Read below for the forecast details....
HEAT WAVE #5…
For the 5th time this year, we’ve been able to string together at least 3 consecutive days of temperatures 90 degrees or higher. This past Saturday the temp peaked at 90, Sunday it reached 93, and yesterday the mercury hit 96 at Bradley International Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area). Today, with a high of 95, the heat wave is on day #4.
Previously: back in June we had 90-degree heat (or better) from the 20th to the 24th. In July we had three heatwaves. The first was from 11th to the 13th, the second was form the 18th to the 23rd and the third started on July 25th and didn't end until August 1st.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION #11…
As of late afternoon, we have a new depression --- as of the 5pm update from the National Hurricane Center, it’s located 1,450 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It has sustained wind of 35 mph and is forecast to strengthen. By tomorrow night, TD#11 could become a tropical storm… upon doing so, it will take on the name Josephine.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
With the exception of an isolated shower or storm (in western CT), the evening will be dry with temperatures dropping slowly through the 80s. Tonight, storms approaching CT from the west will likely fizzle/dissipate in advance of a cold front heading our way. Otherwise, it’s going to be warm and muggy. By daybreak, under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, expect the mercury to only bottom out in the mid to upper 70s in many locations!
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
With a continuation of the near 90-degree heat and oppressive humidity, a Heat Advisory remains in effect for almost the entire state through tomorrow evening.
For our Wednesday, there’s a better chance for rain/storms as a cold front slowly pushes into/through Southern New England during the afternoon and evening hours. With enough sunshine, temperatures should reach 90 inland again, taking us into day 5 of the current heat wave. If we see more sunshine, temps could go even higher; conversely, the wave could end if there are more clouds, keeping temps in the 80s. Regardless, with dew point values in the 70s, heat index values should still hit the mid to upper 90s!
The front responsible for the round of rain/storms tomorrow will eventually stall offshore. The big question: as that happens, is it far enough from CT to where we’ll stay dry Thursday/Friday? … it’s possible. Otherwise, there will be slight chance for isolated showers or storms (but neither day should be a washout). Temperatures will still be warm, but the humidity eventually decreases.
THE WEEKEND…
Once we get to the weekend, as of now, drier and more comfortable weather appears to be on tap as high pressure builds southward out of Canada. Currently, we’re forecasting lows in the 60s, highs between 80 and 85 – a pleasant change, for sure! This is definitely the optimistic route, as some of our models are indicating the possibility of rain over the weekend.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday into Tuesday, temperatures appear to trend a bit warmer… back to levels more in line with what is typical for mid-August.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
------------------------------------------------------
ISAIAS
Tropical Storm Isaias created a big mess for Connecticut.
A peak wind gust to 75 mph occurred at the Engineering Science Magnet School in West Haven, that’s hurricane force! Here are some additional reports of wind gusts in our state, a small sampling… West Haven: 75 mph, Bridgeport: 68 mph, Lighthouse Point: 66 mph, Windsor Locks: 61 mph, Groton: 58 mph and Willington: 58 mph.
Between Eversource and United Illuminating, over 800,000 customers lost power. For the state, it’s one of the worst outages on record! To give you some perspective, it's way worse than Hurricane Gloria, which left 534,485 customers in the dark in 1985. Here are some other storms with the greatest power outages in our state: Winter Storm Alfred had 884,000 outages, Superstorm Sandy had 856,000 outages and Tropical Storm Irene had 754,000 outages.
HURRICANE SEASON UPDATE
On Thursday August 6th, NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released their updated forecast for the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs through November 30th. They are now predicting what could be an “extremely active” season with 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes, and 3-6 major hurricanes! This is a significant upgrade to the initial forecast that was issued in May. The season is already off to a record setting fast pace with 9 named storms (including Isaias), and the season normally peaks in August and September. That means we have a long way to go.
There are a number of reasons why this season could be one of the busiest on record. First of all, sea surface temperatures are warmer than normal in the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea. Also, there is reduced vertical wind shear, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced west African monsoon. These conditions are expected to last as we go into the late summer and fall. We are currently in an ongoing warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation, and that is the main climate factor behind these conditions.
Connecticut has already been hit by 2 tropical systems this year. Fay had little impact on our state, but Isaias left half of Connecticut in the dark!
JULY 2020
July went into the record books as the 2nd hottest July on record for the Greater Hartford Area! The average temperature was 78.0 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. The hottest July on record (also the hottest month) was last July (2019) with an average temperature of 78.2 degrees. However, we had 20 days this July with a high of at least 90 degrees. That is a new record for any month for the greatest number of 90-degree days! Last July is now in 2nd place with a total of 19 days. Interestingly, 4 of the 5 hottest Julys on record have occurred between 2010 and 2020.
The hottest temperature in July was 99 degrees on the 19th, and it was 98 degrees on the 27th.
While rainfall varied quite a bit across the state, total rainfall at Bradley International was only 0.98”. That means July was the 4th driest on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The driest July on record was in 1924 when we only received 0.54” of rain.
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.