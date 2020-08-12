9:00 PM UPDATE…
It is a warm and muggy Wednesday evening. The temperature is 83 degrees at the Connecticut Science Center if Hartford, 82 degrees at the New Haven Academy School, 79 degrees at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School in Waterbury, and 73 degrees at the Litchfield High School. Dew point temperatures range from 65 degrees in Windsor Locks to a steamy 77 degrees at Tweed New Haven Airport. That is truly oppressive humidity! The wind is very light.
The sky is partly cloudy, and the isolated showers that were in the state early this evening have dissipated.
Previous Discussion...
HEAT WAVE #5…
Our 5th heat wave of the year has now lasted 5 days! The temperature reached 93 degrees at Bradley International Airport this afternoon. This is where official records for the Greater Hartford Area are maintained. The heat wave began on Saturday with a high of 90 degrees. It was 93 degrees on Sunday, 96 on Monday, and 95 degrees yesterday. Although it has been quite hot, no records were tied or broken. We’ve now had 34 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley International. We are closing in on the all-time record of 38 days, which occurred in 1983.
The first heat wave of the year was in June, and it lasted 5 days, from the 20th to the 24th. In July, we had three heat waves. The first lasted three days, from the 11th to the 13th. The second lasted 6 days, from the 18th to the 23rd. The third heat wave lasted 8 days! It started on July 25th and it ended on August 1st.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A cold front will settle to the south of New England. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will end this evening with the loss of daytime heating. Overnight, the sky will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop back through the 80s then into the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 62-72 with the warmest reading near the I-95 corridor.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
The front will stall to the south of New England, and it will be the focus of clouds, showers, and thunderstorms. Connecticut will be on the northern fringe of the moisture, which means isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms could pop-up both days. Perhaps the best chance for a shower or storm tomorrow will be in the southern half of the state, which is the area that will be closest to the front.
Highs tomorrow will range from 85-90, and the humidity will be moderate. While we are forecasting a high of 89 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area, the temperature could spike to 90 degrees. Therefore, the heat wave could be extended to a 6th day. It’ll be close! Friday should be slightly cooler with highs mostly in the 80s. Both days will likely feature a mix of clouds and sunshine.
THE WEEKEND…
A sprawling area of high pressure over the Canadian Maritimes will produce a northeasterly to easterly flow of cooler, drier air over Southern New England. Temperatures will return to seasonal levels, perhaps a little below! Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. We are forecasting highs in the low and middle 80s. Then normal, or average, high for August 15th is 83 degrees.
Highs on Sunday will greatly depend on cloud cover. It is possible, an ocean flow will spread clouds into the state. Additionally, an area of low pressure will develop to the south of New England. This system could spread rain into the state during the afternoon and evening. For now, we are forecasting highs near 80 on Sunday. I should mention, not all guidance models are forecasting rain late Sunday. While the GFS is forecasting rain, the European Model is keeping Connecticut completely dry.
NEXT WEEK…
Low pressure will continue to bring the risk for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms on Monday as it slowly moves across Southern New England. With partly to mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures should be held to the low and middle 80s.
Tuesday and Wednesday should be mainly dry, although a shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out at some point. Otherwise, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine both days with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
THE TROPICS…
Tropical Depression #11 is moving across the open Atlantic to the east of the Leeward Islands. It is expected to become our next tropical storm. The next name on the list is Josephine. This system is expected to track to the north of the islands through early next week. While that is good news, it will have to be closely watched.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
ISAIAS...
Tropical Storm Isaias left a big mess across the state.
A peak wind gust to 75 mph occurred at the Engineering Science Magnet School in West Haven, that’s hurricane force! Here are some additional reports of wind gusts in our state, a small sampling… West Haven: 75 mph, Bridgeport: 68 mph, Lighthouse Point: 66 mph, Windsor Locks: 61 mph, Groton: 58 mph and Willington: 58 mph.
Between Eversource and United Illuminating, over 800,000 customers lost power. For the state, it’s one of the worst outages on record! To give you some perspective, it's far worse than Hurricane Gloria, which left 534,485 customers in the dark in September, 1985. Our 4 worst power outages on record have all occurred over the last 9 years! In August 2011, Tropical Storm Irene resulted in 754,000 outages, then 2 months later (October 2011) Winter Storm Alfred left 884,000 customers in the dark. Exactly 1 year later, in October 2012, Superstorm Sandy knocked power out to 856,000 customers.
HURRICANE SEASON UPDATE...
Last week, NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released their updated forecast for the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs through November 30th. They are now predicting what could be an “extremely active” season with 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes, and 3-6 major hurricanes! This is a significant upgrade to the initial forecast that was issued in May. The season is already off to a record setting fast pace with 9 named storms (including Isaias), and the season normally peaks in August and September. That means we have a long way to go.
There are a number of reasons why this season could be one of the busiest on record. First of all, sea surface temperatures are warmer than normal in the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea. Also, there is reduced vertical wind shear, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced west African monsoon. These conditions are expected to last as we go into the late summer and fall. We are currently in an ongoing warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation, and that is the main climate factor behind these conditions.
Connecticut has already been hit by 2 tropical systems this year. Fay had little impact on our state, but Isaias left half of Connecticut in the dark!
JULY 2020...
July went into the record books as the 2nd hottest July on record for the Greater Hartford Area! The average temperature was 78.0 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. The hottest July on record (also the hottest month) was last July (2019) with an average temperature of 78.2 degrees. However, we had 20 days this July with a high of at least 90 degrees. That is a new record for any month for the greatest number of 90-degree days! Last July is now in 2nd place with a total of 19 days. Interestingly, 4 of the 5 hottest Julys on record have occurred between 2010 and 2020.
The hottest temperature in July was 99 degrees on the 19th, and it was 98 degrees on the 27th.
While rainfall varied quite a bit across the state, total rainfall at Bradley International was only 0.98”. That means July was the 4th driest on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The driest July on record was in 1924 when we only received 0.54” of rain.
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.