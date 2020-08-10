HEAT WAVE #5…
For the 5th time this year, we’ve been able to string together at least 3 consecutive days of temperatures 90 degrees or higher. Because of this, we have an official heat wave.
Here's how it all stacks up: back in June we had 90-degree heat (or better) from the 20th to the 24th. In July we had three heatwaves. The first was from 11th to the 13th, the second was form the 18th to the 23rd and the third started on July 25th and didn't end until August 1st. This past Saturday the temp was 90, yesterday it was 93, and today the mercury hit 95 at Bradley International Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area).
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
An isolated shower or storm is possible early this evening, primarily across northwestern CT (any that develop will diminish as the sun sets). Otherwise, we’ll see a clear to partly cloudy sky and temperatures will drop slowly through the 80s. Overnight, areas of patchy fog are possible (especially where there was any rain). By daybreak expect low temperatures for many, in the lower 70s --- and it will be muggy.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
With a continuation of the 90-degree heat and oppressive humidity, a Heat Advisory remains in effect for almost the entire state through Wednesday evening.
Tomorrow’s weather will be similar to today’s: under a partly to mostly sunny sky, temperatures should peak in the upper 80s at area beaches, and in the low to mid-90s inland. Factoring in dew point values in the 70s, heat index values could hit 95-100! While most of the day will be dry, an isolated afternoon thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.
Wednesday into Thursday, as a cold front slowly approaches and moves through the region, we’ll see a higher likelihood for rain and thunderstorms. Over the 2nd half of the week temperatures will trend a bit cooler, relatively speaking (highs back in the mid to upper 80s). As we close out the week, some showers will be possible Friday, but at the same time cooler air filters into the state.
THE WEEKEND…
Once we get to the weekend, as of now, drier and more comfortable weather appears to be on tap! Currently, we’re forecasting lows in the 60s, highs between 80 and 85 – a pleasant change, for sure!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
ISAIAS
Tropical Storm Isaias created a big mess for Connecticut.
A peak wind gust to 75 mph occurred at the Engineering Science Magnet School in West Haven, that’s hurricane force! Here are some additional reports of wind gusts in our state, a small sampling… West Haven: 75 mph, Bridgeport: 68 mph, Lighthouse Point: 66 mph, Windsor Locks: 61 mph, Groton: 58 mph and Willington: 58 mph.
Between Eversource and United Illuminating, over 800,000 customers lost power. For the state, it’s one of the worst outages on record! To give you some perspective, it's way worse than Hurricane Gloria, which left 534,485 customers in the dark in 1985. Here are some other storms with the greatest power outages in our state: Winter Storm Alfred had 884,000 outages, Superstorm Sandy had 856,000 outages and Tropical Storm Irene had 754,000 outages.
HURRICANE SEASON UPDATE
On Thursday August 6th, NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released their updated forecast for the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs through November 30th. They are now predicting what could be an “extremely active” season with 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes, and 3-6 major hurricanes! This is a significant upgrade to the initial forecast that was issued in May. The season is already off to a record setting fast pace with 9 named storms (including Isaias), and the season normally peaks in August and September. That means we have a long way to go.
There are a number of reasons why this season could be one of the busiest on record. First of all, sea surface temperatures are warmer than normal in the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea. Also, there is reduced vertical wind shear, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced west African monsoon. These conditions are expected to last as we go into the late summer and fall. We are currently in an ongoing warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation, and that is the main climate factor behind these conditions.
Connecticut has already been hit by 2 tropical systems this year. Fay had little impact on our state, but Isaias left half of Connecticut in the dark!
JULY 2020
July went into the record books as the 2nd hottest July on record for the Greater Hartford Area! The average temperature was 78.0 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. The hottest July on record (also the hottest month) was last July (2019) with an average temperature of 78.2 degrees. However, we had 20 days this July with a high of at least 90 degrees. That is a new record for any month for the greatest number of 90-degree days! Last July is now in 2nd place with a total of 19 days. Interestingly, 4 of the 5 hottest Julys on record have occurred between 2010 and 2020.
The hottest temperature in July was 99 degrees on the 19th, and it was 98 degrees on the 27th.
While rainfall varied quite a bit across the state, total rainfall at Bradley International was only 0.98”. That means July was the 4th driest on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The driest July on record was in 1924 when we only received 0.54” of rain.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
