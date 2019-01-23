THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A large area of high pressure will move away from the East Coast tonight. Meanwhile, a storm system along with its associated cold front will approach New England from the west. That means a southerly breeze will intensify throughout the night and temperatures will be on the rise. Temperatures will rise from the 30s this evening to the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees by morning. Areas of fog will develop as the mild and increasingly moist air flow across the cold snow and ice cover.
Precipitation tonight will be in the form of spotty light rain, but rain will become steadier before dawn.
A STORMY THURSDAY…
Several weather alerts that have been issued for tomorrow. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the entire state. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties. Plus, a COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued for all of Coastal Connecticut from noon until 3pm.
Rain will be heavy at times tomorrow and that will make for a messy morning commute and evening commute with a lot of water on the roads, especially where drains are clogged by snow and ice. There is a chance for thunder in parts of the state during the late morning and afternoon as the storm and its associated cold front pass through the state. Rain will end by late afternoon. Rainfall totals will range from 1-2”, but there could be locally higher amounts of over 2”.
The combination of heavy rain and mild temperatures will cause rapid snow and ice melt. Plus, the ground is frozen due to our recent cold snap. That means there will be nowhere for the water to go, except to runoff. This could result in poor drainage flooding and basement flooding. There is also the potential for flooding on small streams and rivers, and perhaps a few isolated ice jams.
A strong south to southwesterly breeze will push temperatures into the 50s across most of the state tomorrow morning. The wind could gust as high as 50 mph especially near the coast and over higher terrain. Minor coastal flooding is possible during the high tide cycle from noon until 3pm. The wind will turn northwesterly by late afternoon and that’s when temperatures will begin to fall. The northwest wind could gust to over 30 mph in the late afternoon and evening.
The coastal storm will move away from New England tomorrow night. The northwesterly wind will usher in much colder. Temperatures will fall into the 20s. Any standing water will turn to ice on untreated surfaces. At least the return to colder weather will help slow down the runoff.
FRIDAY…
Friday will be partly sunny, windy and seasonably cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A passing flurry or snow shower can’t be ruled out. A westerly wind will likely gust to 30 mph or higher.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend will start out dry and cold with lows 5-15 Saturday morning and highs in the 20s to possibly near 30 degrees Saturday afternoon. The sky should be partly sunny. Temperatures will dip into teens Saturday night and we should see an increase in cloud cover.
A weak disturbance could bring a round of snow showers Sunday morning then the afternoon should be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures should rise well into the 30s. Any snowfall accumulation should be very light.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly sunny and colder with high pressure centered to our north. Highs should be close to 30 degrees.
A storm system will move into the Northeast on Tuesday. At this point, it looks like the center will track to the west of New England. The sky should be cloudy, and we’ll likely see a period of snow that could change to a wintry mix or rain by late in the day. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 30s. Precipitation could change back to snow Tuesday night. Temperatures will fall back into the 20s.
Snow could linger into Wednesday morning, then the rest of the day should be partly sunny, windy and cold. Highs should range from 30-35.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
