THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
Showers and thunderstorms will move across Connecticut as we go into this evening. Some storms will produce torrential downpours and gusty winds. While the greatest risk for damaging winds and tornadoes is to the south and west of Connecticut, we could see a few strong to severe storms with the potential for damaging winds. These storms are moving very fast, so the worst weather should come to an end by 9:00 pm. Temperatures will be in the 60s this evening. Overnight, we can expect mostly cloudy skies, and any lingering showers will come to an end. Overnight lows will be in the 50s, and areas of fog may form.
THURSDAY…
Clouds will mix with some partial sunshine tomorrow and it’ll be milder than recent days with highs in the 70s. Another disturbance will approach the region from the west as the day progresses. Therefore, more showers and a few thunderstorms are likely in the late afternoon or more likely Thursday night. Rainfall could be locally heavy Thursday night, but the wet weather will end before dawn and a drier northwesterly flow will develop. Overnight lows will range from 55-60.
FRIDAY…
May will end on a pleasant note! Friday is shaping up to be a partly to mostly sunny day with a dry northwesterly breeze. Highs will range from 75-80. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow the mercury to drop to 50-55 by late Friday night.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE…
Saturday, June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer is all of June, July, and August. June 1st also marks the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through November 30th.
Saturday should be pleasant with partly sunny skies and temperatures that will be a little above normal. We are forecasting highs in the lower 80s away from the coast. The normal, or average, high for June 1st for the Greater Hartford Area is 76 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms could be nearing Western Connecticut by Saturday evening.
A cold front will move into Southern New England on Sunday. This is when we’ll see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon. Before the rain arrives, temperatures will rise well into the 70s to possibly near 80 degrees.
NEXT WEEK…
On the heels of the cold front, a strong northwesterly flow will usher in unseasonably cool air for the beginning of next week. Monday should be partly to mostly cloudy, and a shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will range from 70-75, but temperatures may not rise out of the 60s in parts of the state, especially in the Litchfield Hills.
Monday night should be downright chilly with lows in the 40s in many outlying areas! Tuesday should feature partly to mostly sunny skies, and the chilly air will begin to moderate. Temperatures should reach the low and middle 70s Tuesday afternoon.
The warming will continue on Wednesday. A southwesterly flow will send temperatures rising into the low and middle 80s away from the coast. The sky should be partly sunny and the risk of showers will be low.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND RECAP…
It was a beautiful Memorial Day weekend! We had to deal with clouds from time to time, but there was plenty of sunshine too. The high temperature at Bradley International Airport on Saturday was 76 degrees. Sunday was the warmest day of the weekend with a high of 90 degrees! It was the first time we hit 90 this year and the first time it was 90 degrees or higher since September 6th of last year! Memorial Day was picture perfect. We enjoyed bright sunshine, a nice breeze, and low humidity. Highs were in the upper 70s and lower 80s. One of the warmest locations in the state was Groton with a high of 83 degrees. Temperatures along the entire length of our coastline dropped through the 70s during the afternoon when the breeze turned onshore. The official high at Bradley International was 82 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
