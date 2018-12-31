NEAR YEAR’S EVE…
Unfortunately, 2018 will end on a soggy note. Rain will become heavy at times this evening and it’ll be coming down pretty hard in parts of the state as we ring in the New Year at midnight. Rain will have an impact on outdoor festivities, like First Night in Hartford. It’ll be a chilly rain this evening with temperatures in the range of 37-45. Temperatures will tend to rise overnight and especially toward dawn.
Tonight’s rainy weather is being caused by a storm that will track through the Great Lakes Region then into far Northern New England by morning. This is a warm track. There may be a wintry mix in portions of Northern Connecticut at the onset, but most of the state will have just plain rain. Most of the rain will end before dawn, but not after 0.5” to 1.5” falls in many Connecticut towns and cities.
It’ll be interesting to see how much rain will fall between now and midnight. 2018 is already the 5th wettest year on record for the Greater Hartford Area with 62.03” of precipitation as of late this afternoon. 2018 is the 2nd wettest year on record for Bridgeport with 59.25” of precipitation as of late this afternoon.
NEW YEAR’S DAY…
The storm will move into Maine tomorrow and the trailing cold front will sweep across Connecticut early in the day. A few showers will linger into the early morning hours, then the sky will become partly to mostly sunny. However, a strong northwest wind will develop and gusts to 40-50 mph are likely. This could lead to isolated to scattered power outages. A WIND ADVISORY has already been posted for all of Connecticut for tomorrow. At least 2019 will be off to a mild start. With cold air lagging behind the front, temperatures are expected to peak in the 50s! We might even have a shot at 60 degrees in some communities. The record high for January 1st for the Greater Hartford Area is 61 degrees. The record high for Bridgeport is 62 degrees. Both records were set in 1966. It could be close!
The northwest flow will finally deliver much cooler air and temperatures will fall back into the 40s tomorrow afternoon. It will feel more like winter tomorrow night with temperatures dropping into the upper teens and 20s.
WEDNESDAY…
A seasonably cold day with highs in the low and middle 30s. It’ll be breezy too, but the wind will subside in the afternoon as high pressure moves into Southern New England. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
Wednesday night will be calm and cold with lows 15-25.
THURSDAY…
A disturbance in the upper wind flow will deliver a round of snow showers or a period of light snow Thursday morning. Snowfall accumulations should be minor, but there could be some impact on the morning commute. The sky will partially clear Thursday afternoon and temperatures should reach the mid to upper 30s.
FRIDAY…
It now looks like most of Friday will be dry with the next storm expected to arrive a bit later. Partly sunny skies in the morning should give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. Temperatures will likely reach the middle 40s before clouds thicken. Light rain could develop by Friday evening.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF 2019…
2 of our trusted guidance models, the GFS and the European Model, are forecasting a coastal storm on Saturday. Both models are also forecasting a mainly rain event with the storm center passing close to Southern New England. For now, we are forecasting periods of rain for Saturday with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the low and middle 40s. There should be a still northeasterly breeze too.
The rain will end Saturday night and drier air will move into the state for the second half of the weekend. Sunday is expected to be partly sunny with a gusty northwest wind. However, once again, it’ll take a while for the northwest flow to tap colder air. Therefore, temperatures should reach the mid to perhaps upper 40s by early Sunday afternoon.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly to mostly sunny, blustery and chilly with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.