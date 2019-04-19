FRIDAY RECAP…
Sunshine broke through the clouds today and that sent temperatures rising through the 70s across much of the state! High temperatures ranged from the 60s at the coast to as high as 78 degrees at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks! The air was humid too with dew points in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Plus, a strong southerly wind gusted to over 30 mph in many locations!
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT...
A FLOOD/FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for all of Connecticut from late tonight night through Saturday evening. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Windham County until 8:00 this evening.
The strong southerly flow will hold temperatures up quite a bit tonight. Temperatures will fall back through the 60s this evening, and overnight lows will range from 57-64, which is incredibly mild for April. Areas of dense fog could form, especially near the coast.
There will only be a few scattered showers this evening, but showers will become numerous tonight. Some showers will produce heavy rain and thunder is possible in some communities.
EASTER WEEKEND…
A cold front will slowly move into the moisture laden air tomorrow. Periods of rain are likely, and it could be heavy at times. There may be a few embedded thunderstorms as well. We should begin to dry from west to east during the course of the afternoon, but showers may linger over Eastern Connecticut into the evening. It’ll be another breezy, mild day with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Plus, the air will be moderately humid.
Another round of showers may develop tomorrow night. The air will turn a little cooler by late Saturday night. By Easter morning. temperatures should range from 48-54. Sunrise on Easter morning is at 6:01.
Easter Sunday won’t be nearly as wet, but with low pressure lifting northward through the Northeast, a few showers are likely. At least much of the day will be rain free. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, and the air will be mild with highs in the 60s to near 70.
Rainfall totals between now and Sunday evening will range from 1-2” in parts of the state. There could be locally higher amounts between 2-3”. With rivers already running high, flooding could become more of a problem. The Connecticut River is still in a minor flood stage from Hartford southward.
NEXT WEEK…
Low pressure will spin around over the Northeast early next week. Therefore, more rain can be expected on Monday. Clouds and rain should limit highs to 60-65.
Low pressure will depart on Tuesday and weather conditions are expected to improve. A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning, then the sky should become partly sunny. Tuesday afternoon should be dry and mild with highs in the lower 70s.
The forecast for the middle and end of next week is quite tricky. High pressure over Eastern Canada may push cooler air southward across all of New England. At the same time, several waves of low pressure may move across the region or just to our south. If that happens, we could have several days of cloudy, wet, and cool weather. Since there is so much uncertainty surrounding the forecast for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, we won’t get too specific at this time. We will be sure to keep you updated over the coming days.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
