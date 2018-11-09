TODAY…
***A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for all of Southern Connecticut from 6pm this evening until late tonight. A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham Counties from 5pm this evening until 3pm Saturday, and for Litchfield County from 6pm this evening until late tonight***
A storm system in the Eastern Great Lakes will transfer energy to the coast today. That means another storm will develop near the Mid-Atlantic Coast. This storm will move northward tonight and the center will pass very close to Eastern Connecticut. It's dry out there this morning, and the sky will be partly sunny until about noon. However, clouds will quickly take over and rain will develop in parts of the state by late afternoon. Highs will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s.
Rain will become steadier and heavier this evening. There is a chance for lightning and thunder, especially in eastern portions of the state. Rain will end before dawn tomorrow. Much of the state will receive a quick 1-2” of rain and locally higher amounts are possible. This burst of heavy rain could lead to flooding on streams, creeks, and rivers. Streams and rivers are already running high because of all the rain we've had recently. Poor drainage flooding is also possible, especially where leaves are clogging storm drains. Driving will be tough tonight since there will be a lot of water on the roads and the visibility will be poor when the rain falls heavily. If you plan on attending a Friday night football game, a jacket and an umbrella will come in very handy. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s by dawn Saturday.
THIS WEEKEND…
The coastal storm will intensify tomorrow as it moves northward into the Canadian Maritimes. That means we’ll have to deal with a strong west-northwest wind that will gust to 40 mph or higher. If you have plans to rake up some leaves this weekend, Saturday will NOT be a good day. Plus, the departing storm will pull chilly air into Southern New England. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees, but temperatures will begin to fall during the afternoon. The sky will be partly sunny.
The wind will gradually subside tomorrow night and the sky will become clear. As a result, temperatures will dip into the upper 20s in many outlying areas.
High pressure will move into the Northeast on Sunday and that means we can look forward to a mostly sunny day. However, it will be breezy and quite chilly with highs only in the low and middle 40s. These are temperatures we normally expect in early December.
A hard freeze is likely Sunday night. Temperatures will drop into the low and middle 20s, perhaps the upper teens in the normally colder locations.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY…
Another coastal storm will move into New England early next week. Monday will dry. Sunshine will mix with clouds during the afternoon and highs will be in the 40s. It now looks like precipitation will begin late Monday night, perhaps as a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain. There may be some minor accumulation of snow and sleet especially in the hills of Northern and Western Connecticut. It’ll be a breezy, cold night with lows 30-35.
Precipitation on Tuesday will be primarily in the form of rain since the storm is expected to track very close to the coast. This will allow warmer air to move into the state, especially aloft. Highs will range from the 40s inland to the 50s at the coast. An east to northeasterly wind will become stronger as the day progresses. The storm will depart late Tuesday and Tuesday night and that’s when the rain will come to an end. Since this storm will also bring a period of heavy rain, more flooding is possible.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY…
A strong northwest wind will usher cold air into the state on Wednesday. Gusts to 40+ mph are possible, and highs will only be in the 30s and lower 40s. The wind chill is expected to be in the 20s most of the day. There is chance for a flurry or snow shower. Otherwise, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. Wednesday night will be quite cold with lows in the upper teens and 20s.
Thursday will be nice, but temperatures will remain below normal. We can expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
