9:00 PM UPDATE…
The sky is cloudy or mostly cloudy across the state at this hour, but we remain dry. It is breezy and cool with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. The cool spots are Willington and Storrs where the current temperature is 48 degrees. Bridgeport is the warm spot with a temperature of 59 degrees. The temperature is 52 degrees in Waterbury, 54 in Danbury, 55 in Hartford and Meriden, 56 in Groton, and 57 degrees in New Haven. A northeasterly wind is averaging 5-15 mph.
Previous Discussion…
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
High pressure over New England and Eastern Canada will continue to pump moist, cool maritime air into Connecticut this evening and tonight. That means we can expect cloudy skies. This evening will be dry, but it will be breezy and cool with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. Rain will develop later tonight, before dawn. Temperatures will bottom out in the range of 50-55 across most of the state.
A SOAKING RAIN TUESDAY…
High pressure will move into the Canadian Maritimes and a warm front will advance toward Southern New England. Rain will be heavy at times and it is possible a few thunderstorms will mix in during the late afternoon and evening. A cool easterly wind will keep highs in the 60s. The flow will become southeasterly or southerly later in the day.
The warm front will progress northward through Connecticut tomorrow night. Rain will taper off to scattered showers and drizzle. The air will become increasingly humid and temperatures will hold in the 60s. They might even rise a bit after midnight. Areas of fog will form due to the very moist conditions. Rainfall totals should range from 1-2", perhaps as much as 3", by late Tuesday night.
WARM & UNSETTLED WEDNESDAY…
We will be in the warm air sector throughout the day and it will feel more like summer again. Temperatures will reach 80 degrees, if not higher. Dew point temperatures should reach or exceed 70 degrees. The sky will be mostly cloudy, although we should see a few intervals of sunshine. Scattered showers and drizzle are possible in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening in advance of an approaching cold front. Some storms could be strong to severe, but it all depends on timing and the amount of destabilization that will come with the warm, humid conditions. For now, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Connecticut in a “slight” risk area for severe weather. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts in addition to torrential downpours.
One feature we will also need to keep an eye on is a tropical disturbance located off the Southeast Coast of the United States. It is possible tropical moisture from this system will enhance the heavy rain threat on Wednesday. However, the bulk of this moisture could also slip out to sea to the east of New England.
The cold front will pass through Connecticut later Wednesday night and the threat of rain and thunderstorms will end. Temperatures will dip to 55-65 by Thursday morning and the humidity will drop thanks to a developing northwesterly flow.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
A couple of nice days to look forward to! High pressure will move into New England on Thursday with cooler, drier air. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and highs should range from 70-75. There will be a light northerly breeze in the morning, then the wind should become light and variable during the afternoon.
The combination of partly cloudy to clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to dip to 45-55 Thursday night.
An area of clouds and showers is expected to remain to the south of Southern New England on Friday. Here in Connecticut, the sky should be partly sunny and the air will be seasonably mild with highs again 70-75.
THE WEEKEND…
A cold front will move through New England at some point this weekend, most likely Saturday night or Sunday morning. The front won’t have much moisture to work with, but there may be a few showers Saturday night or early Sunday. Overall, it looks like a nice weekend. Saturday should be partly sunny and mild with highs in the lower 70s. Sunday should be partly sunny and cooler with highs in the 60s, but will greatly depend on the timing of the cold front. Should the front arrive a little later, temperatures could top 70 degrees on Sunday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
With high pressure over New England, Monday will be cool with highs in the 60s. A storm will move into the Great Lakes Region and it should spread clouds into Connecticut as the day progresses.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.