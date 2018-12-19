TODAY, 12/19/18…
Fortunately, the cold weather we experienced yesterday and this morning won’t last very long. The core of the arctic air will shift to the east of New England and temperatures will rebound nicely today. Highs will range from 38-45 this afternoon. Plus, we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine with high pressure in place, and the wind will be much lighter than it was yesterday.
The sky will be mostly clear tonight and the air will be seasonably chilly with lows 18-27.
THURSDAY…
The warming trend will continue. High pressure will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast and a southerly flow of mild air will develop. Temperatures will reach the 40s to near 50 degrees despite an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon. Rain will develop tomorrow night as temperatures remain well above freezing. Overnight lows should be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
FRIDAY…
Rain will be heavy at times on Friday. There is no chance for snow since the main storm center will track far to the west of New England. This is what meteorologists call an “inside runner”. Both the GFS and European Model are generally in agreement with this scenario. However, the GFS is trying to develop a secondary storm near the coast. This could have an impact on the wind direction, and therefore, temperatures. For now, we are forecasting highs in the low and middle 50s with a strong southerly breeze. However, if the wind is more east or northeasterly, temperatures could stay in the 40s especially in northern and western portions of the state.
Rain will taper off to showers early Saturday morning. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1-3”, but there could be even more in some locations. The heavy rain could result in localized poor drainage flooding. We should also note there could be a few embedded thunderstorms along with the heavier downpours.
THE LAST WEEKEND BEFORE CHRISTMAS…
Weather conditions will improve, although slowly. A few showers are likely Saturday, especially early in the day and the sky will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will remain above normal with highs 45-50. The wind will turn northwesterly during the afternoon and it will become stronger.
Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and quite breezy, but not too cold for late December. Highs will be in the low and middle 40s.
CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY…
A few flurries or snow showers are possible Monday morning, but overall, we’ll be in good shape for the Holiday. The sky should become partly to mostly sunny Monday, Christmas Eve Day. It’ll be breezy and colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Monday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the upper teens and 20s. Tuesday, Christmas Day, will be partly to mostly sunny and seasonably cold with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.