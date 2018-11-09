FRIDAY RECAP…
It was a cold morning with temperatures ranging from middle 20s to the lower 30s. The sky was sunny this morning, but clouds quickly filled in. Highs this afternoon ranged from the middle 40s inland to as high as 53 degrees at the coast. Officially, at Bradley International Airport, the morning low was 27 degrees, and the afternoon high was only 45 degrees. 45 degrees is the normal high for December 1st!
Spotty light rain moved into the state this afternoon and there were a number of reports of sleet.
FLOODING CONCERNS TONIGHT…
A WEATHER ALERT FOR FLOODING is in effect for all of Connecticut for tonight and Saturday.
A developing storm will move northward from the Mid-Atlantic Coast this evening to near Cape Cod by late tonight. Here in Connecticut, rain will become steadier and heavier as we go into this evening. There is a chance for lightning and thunder, especially in eastern portions of the state later this evening. Rain will end after midnight, roughly between 1am and 4am. Much of the state will receive a quick 1-2” of rain and locally higher amounts are possible. This burst of heavy rain could lead to flooding on streams, creeks, and rivers. Streams and rivers are already running high because of all the rain we had recently. Poor drainage flooding is also possible, especially where leaves are clogging storm drains. Driving will be tough tonight since there will be a lot of water on the roads and the visibility will be poor when the rain falls heavily. Temperatures will be in the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 37-45.
THIS WEEKEND…
The coastal storm will intensify tomorrow as it moves northward into Eastern Canada. The pressure gradient will tighten and that means we’ll have to deal with a strong west-northwest wind. Gusts to 40 mph or higher are likely. If you have plans to rake up some leaves this weekend, tomorrow will NOT be a good day. Plus, the departing storm will pull chilly air into Southern New England. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees tomorrow morning, but temperatures will fall through the 40s throughout the afternoon then into the 30s by evening. After some early morning clouds, the sky will become partly to mostly sunny
The wind will gradually subside tomorrow night and the sky will be clear. As a result, temperatures will dip into the upper 20s in many outlying areas.
High pressure will move into the Northeast on Sunday and that means we can look forward to a mostly sunny day. However, it will be breezy and quite chilly with highs only in the low and middle 40s. These are temperatures we normally expect in early December.
A hard freeze is likely Sunday night. Temperatures will drop into the low and middle 20s, perhaps the upper teens in the normally colder locations.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY…
Another coastal storm will move into New England early next week. We’ll be in good shape on Monday with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Precipitation will begin late Monday night, perhaps as a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain. There may be some minor accumulation of snow and sleet especially in the hills of Northern and Western Connecticut. It’ll be a breezy, chilly night with lows in the 30s.
Precipitation on Tuesday will be primarily in the form of rain since the storm is expected to track very close to the coast. This will allow warmer air to move into the state, especially aloft. Highs will range from the 40s inland to near 50 at the coast. An east to northeasterly wind will become stronger as the day progresses. The storm will depart late Tuesday and Tuesday night and that’s when the rain will come to an end. Since this storm will also bring a period of heavy rain, more flooding is possible.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, AND FRIDAY…
A strong northwest wind will usher cold air into the state on Wednesday. Gusts to 40+ mph are possible, and highs will only be in the 30s and lower 40s. The wind chill is expected to be in the 20s most of the day. There is chance for a flurry or snow shower. Otherwise, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. Wednesday night will be quite cold with lows in the upper teens and 20s.
Thursday will be nice, but temperatures will remain below normal. We can expect mostly sunny skies, less wind, and highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Friday should be partly sunny and a little milder with temperatures reaching the lower 50s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
