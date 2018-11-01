THE FIRST DAY OF NOVEMBER…
It was an unseasonably warm day in Connecticut with temperatures reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s in many locations! This is well above the normal high of 57 degrees for November 1st. A front moved into Northern Connecticut and a strong north to northeasterly breeze developing in Windsor Locks, but the coolest air remained just to our north across Massachusetts and Northern New England. At 3:00 this afternoon, the temperature was 71 degrees in Hartford, but only 57 degrees in Boston, and 51 degrees in Keene, New Hampshire.
It was also a mainly dry day. At times, the sky was cloudy, but at other times, the sky was sunny.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
The frontal boundary may drift to the south a little this evening, but it will move back to the north overnight as a warm front. Temperatures will fall back through the 60s then into the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 50s, but temperatures may rise in the pre-dawn hours.
A TURBULENT FRIDAY…
Tomorrow, a storm system will pass by to the north and west of Connecticut and we’ll be in the warm air sector. Like today, temperatures will hover around 70 degrees and the air will turn more humid. There will be a strong southerly breeze as well.
Showers are likely and there is even a chance for a thunderstorm. Some storms could produce torrential rain. At least it won’t be raining all the time. However, the Storm Prediction Center has placed Central and Western Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for severe weather. There is the potential for strong to severe storms that could produce damaging winds in some locations.
Showers, areas of rain, and thunderstorms will become widespread Friday night as a low pressure system moves up the coast. There is the potential for heavy rainfall that could cause localized flash flooding. There is also the chance for a strong to severe thunderstorm. It is going to be another unseasonably mild night with lows mostly in the 50s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER…
The storm will race northward through New England on Saturday and it will drag the cold front across Connecticut in the morning. Rain is likely in the morning and thunderstorms are possible as well. Even after the front passes through, there will be a few lingering showers in the afternoon and the sky will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures should manage to reach 60 degrees or so, but cooler air will overspread the state during the afternoon and evening. Plus, a strong northwesterly wind could gust to 40 mph or higher during the afternoon as the cooler air moves in. Rainfall totals from late tonight through Saturday could range from 1-3” and there may be locally higher amounts.
High pressure will move into the Northeast for the second half of the weekend. Therefore, Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days with mostly sunny skies and much lighter winds. Morning lows will be in the 30s and the afternoon hours will be seasonably cool with highs in the 50s.
Don’t forget to turn your clocks back 1 hour when you go to bed Saturday night. That is when Daylight Saving Time will come to an end (officially at 2 am Sunday). While this weekend will be 1 hour longer, the sun will set earlier. Sunset on Saturday will be at 5:42 pm, but the sun will set at 4:41 Sunday afternoon.
NEXT WEEK…
More changes can be expected early next week. Another storm will move northward toward New England on Monday and it will spread more rain into the state, especially during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s and a brisk east to northeasterly wind will develop as the day progresses.
By Tuesday, Election Day, a southerly flow of moist, mild air will push temperatures into the 60s. We can expect mostly cloudy skies and showers will move through Connecticut from time to time. However, we do not expect a washout.
Another storm system could bring showers or periods of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. As this storm departs during the day Wednesday, a gusty westerly wind will develop, and the sky should partially clear. Highs will be in the 60s, but cooler air will overspread the state Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.
Thursday should be partly sunny, breezy and cool with highs in the 50s.
OCTOBER 2018…
We had a widespread frost across the state early this morning with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. However, this afternoon turned out to be quite comfortable with temperatures topping 60 degrees in many parts of the state. The official low at Bradley International Airport was 27 degrees, but the afternoon highs was a pleasant 62 degrees.
October will go into the record books as a slightly warmer and slightly drier than normal month at Bradley International. The average temperature will come in close to 52.6 degrees, which is 0.5 degrees above normal. Rainfall at Bradley International was 4.02”, which is 0.35” below normal. The first 12 days of the month were much warmer than normal. In fact, we had a high of 85 degrees on the 10th. However, since the 12th, only 3 days that were normal or slightly warmer than normal. The warm weather that occurred earlier in the month, slightly outweighed the cooler days that were so prevalent since the 12th. The lowest temperature for October was 26 degrees on the 26th.
It was a turbulent month at times with 3 confirmed tornadoes, 2 on October 2nd and 1 tornado on Monday of this week, October 29th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.