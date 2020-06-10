THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A southerly flow will continue to pump humid air into the state throughout the night. The result will be plenty of clouds and a rising chance for showers after midnight. Areas of fog may form as well, especially near the coast. Temperatures will fall from the 80s into the 70s this evening. It’ll be mild and muggy overnight with lows in the 60s and lower 70s.
THURSDAY…
A cold front will slowly move into Southern New England from the west tomorrow. The front will have plenty of moisture to work with, which means showers are likely. There is also a chance for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Some storms could produce gusty to perhaps locally damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has now placed nearly all of Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for severe weather. Some showers and storms will also produce torrential downpours since the atmosphere will be loaded with moisture. This could result in poor drainage flooding in some areas. Highs will range from the middle 70s to near 80 degrees.
Showers will end early tomorrow night, and the sky will become partly cloudy. The air will turn slightly cooler and drier. Lows will range from 55-65.
FRIDAY…
With the frontal boundary shifting to the east of New England, we will end the week on a pleasant note. The sky will be partly sunny. The air will be warm, but the humidity will be in the comfortable range. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s. Dew point temperatures will be mostly in the 50s.
Friday night should be partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the 50s in many outlying areas.
THE WEEKEND…
Cooler weather is on the way for the weekend. We expect highs in the mid to upper 70s Saturday, and the humidity will be low. Sunshine may mix with some clouds during the afternoon, but we believe our weather will remain dry throughout the day. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and pleasant for sleeping with lows in the 50s.
An upper level disturbance with swing through New England Sunday and Sunday night. This will increase our chances for showers, especially Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to trend a little cooler than normal with highs in the 70s expected.
NEXT WEEK…
The forecast for Monday through Wednesday is quite tricky. Our chances for showers will be determined by the position of an upper level low (if it forms), which could spin around over the Eastern United States for several days. For now, we are keeping Monday dry. The sky should be partly sunny, and we are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and seasonably warm with highs near 80 away from the coast. A few showers are possible, but most of the day should be dry.
By Wednesday, we could get into a southwesterly flow of hotter and more humid air. If that happens, there is the potential for 90-degree heat Wednesday afternoon. However, the upper level low could keep us cloudy and much, much cooler. Abundant cloud cover and showers could limit highs to the 70s. We will keep you updated!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.