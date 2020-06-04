THURSDAY RECAP…
It was a very warm day, but without the high humidity. Temperatures rose well into the 80s this afternoon. In fact, the temperature reached 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport for the first time this year! It was also the warmest day since September 23rd of last year when the high was 92 degrees. Today’s high at Bradley fell well short of record levels. The record high for June 4th is 98 degrees, set a long time ago in 1919. The high temperature in Bridgeport was 85 degrees today, which came very close to the record high of 86 degrees, set on this date in 1971.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Higher humidity will return to the entire state throughout the night. As a result, the sky will become cloudy. Plus, showers and thunderstorms will develop especially after midnight. Some showers and storms will produce heavy rain. It is going to be mild and muggier with lows in the 60s.
FRIDAY…
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, warm and noticeably more humid. With added moisture in the air, showers and thunderstorms are likely, some of which will produce hefty downpours. Sunshine will be limited, but temperatures should reach the lower 80s away from the coast. Plus, dew point temperatures will rise through the 60s to near 70 degrees. That is borderline oppressive humidity.
Friday night will be mild and muggy with areas of fog. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. The threat of showers will lessen.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE…
A cold front will pass through Southern New England on Saturday. The result will be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. The air will be quite humid and therefore some downpours are possible. There will also be a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms, but the risk will greatly depend on the timing of the cold front. It is going to be a warm and uncomfortable day with highs in the low and middle 80s. The humidity should begin to drop off by late afternoon.
Drier, cooler air will overspread the state Saturday night and Sunday. Temperatures should dip into the 50s Saturday night. Sunday will be a refreshing day with partly sunny skies, a dry north or northwesterly breeze, and highs in the 70s!
Sunday night will be comfortable for sleeping with lows 45-55!
MONDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY…
All 3 days are looking fantastic with high pressure and dry air in place! The days will be sunny, and the nights will be mainly clear. We are forecasting highs in the upper 70s on Monday, the lower 80s on Tuesday, and the middle 80s on Wednesday. The humidity will be low. The nights will be comfortable with lows mostly in the 50s.
THURSDAY…
We may begin to see a few changes by Thursday. At this point, we think there may be a slight chance for a shower. Otherwise, we expect a partly sunny day with highs in the 80s away from the coast.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
