THE EASTER WEEKEND
Tonight
Tonight will start out clear, then there will be a slight increase in cloud cover after midnight. The mercury will dip into the low 30s, but in some locations, the temperature could dip below freezing.
Tomorrow
The sun will rise at 6:14 in Easter Sunday morning. At that time, the sky will be partly to mostly cloudy. During the day, we’ll see a mix of clouds and some partial sunshine. A southerly breeze will develop and temperatures will likely reach the lower 60s over interior portions of the state. The onshore flow will probably keep shoreline highs in the 50s.
The sky will become cloudy Sunday night. and there will be a rising chance for rain toward morning. The clouds and rain will be due to a storm system that will be developing to our southwest. This storm will have already gathered quite a bit of energy. By nightfall, it might also already have been responsible for a severe weather outbreak across the Deep South, with strong wind, hail and tornadoes possible in areas of the South Easter Sunday.
A southerly breeze will get stronger as the night progresses. It is going to be a mild night with lows around 50.
HIGH WIND & RAIN MONDAY
Monday will stormy, with rain and high wind. A powerful storm system will pass to the west of New England. Rain will arrive in the early in the morning and be heavy at times during the morning. A few thunderstorms will be possible. The wet weather will begin to taper off during the afternoon.
HIGH WIND WATCHES are in effect in northern Connecticut due to anticipated wind with this storm. A strong southerly wind will gust to 40-50 mph. The strong southerly flow will also pump very mild air into the state, and temperatures will rise well into the 60s. We may have a shot at 70 degrees away from the coast should a few breaks in the clouds develop later in the day. Weather conditions will continue to improve Monday night as the storm moves rapidly northward into Canada. The high wind will diminish some then.
TUESDAY
We’ll enjoy a quiet day with partly sunny, breezy conditions. Temperatures should peak close to 60 degrees, perhaps even higher if cool air lags behind the departing storm.
WEDNESDAY
This is where the forecast becomes tricky. A storm will move off the coast to the south of New England, but we’re not sure if it will have an impact on Connecticut. The GFS keeps us dry with the storm track well offshore. However, the European Model has a more northerly track, and it brings light precipitation into the state. Since the air aloft will be cold, we could have a chilly rain and perhaps some wet snow. High temperatures could be held to the 40s. For now, we are leaning toward the European Model solution, but that could change. We’ll be sure to keep you updated.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The end of next week will be unseasonably chilly. Thursday is expected to start out partly sunny, but there will be a rising change for rain and wet snow showers during the afternoon as a weak disturbance approaches New England from the west. Highs should range from 45-50.
Friday should be dry with partly sunny skies, and highs in the 40s to possible near 50 degrees.
SHOWERS SATURDAY
Showers may come Saturday. A weak storm system will glide across southern Canada, bringing a cluster of precipitation to mainly northern New England. In Connecticut, we will be on the southern fringes of the storm, and in this position, have the chance for a few showers.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
