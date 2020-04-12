THE EASTER WEEKEND
Rain coming by morning
A southerly breeze will get stronger as tonight progresses. It is going to be a mild night with lows around 50. By morning, rain will arrive. Wind will also start to stir, as a potent storm system approaches from the southwest…
HIGH WIND & HEAVY RAIN MONDAY
Monday will stormy, with rain and high wind. A powerful storm system will pass to the west of New England. Rain will arrive in the early in the morning and be heavy at times during the morning. A few thunderstorms with downpours and additional gustiness will be possible, especially during the afternoon. The wet weather will begin to taper off during the afternoon.
HIGH WIND WARNINGS are in effect for all of Connecticut due to anticipated wind with this storm. A strong southerly wind will gust to 45-55 mph, if not higher. Scattered power outages will be possible, thanks to the wind and water-loading of heavy rain on trees, both of which could help weaken and snap some limbs. It would be good idea to prepare for possible outages by charging up your phone and, if you have a private well, filling the tub with water for the bathroom – just in case.
The strong southerly flow will also pump very mild air into the state, and temperatures will rise well into the 60s. Weather conditions will continue to improve Monday night as the storm moves rapidly northward into Canada. The high wind will diminish some then.
TUESDAY
We’ll enjoy a quiet day with partly sunny, breezy conditions. Temperatures should peak close to 60 degrees, perhaps even higher if cool air lags behind the departing storm.
WEDNESDAY
This is where the forecast becomes tricky. We still think a storm will move off the coast to the south of New England, but its impact will be fairly small. We have maintained a small chance for showers in the forecast and the chance that a few wet snowflakes could mix into the system, given cold air that will be available. High temperatures could be held to the 40s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The end of next week will be unseasonably chilly. Thursday is expected to start out partly sunny, but there will be a rising change for rain and wet snow showers during the afternoon as a weak disturbance approaches New England from the west. Highs should be close to 50.
A few showers will pass Friday as a weak wave passes; otherwise, we will have partly sunny skies, and highs in the 50 degrees.
NEXT SUNDAY
This weekend will bring fair, but cool weather to the state. High pressure will building to the region, bringing about partly sunny skies. The weather will be windier Saturday, thanks to a stiff gradient. As the gradient relaxes and high pressure comes closer, the wind will relax in kind.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.