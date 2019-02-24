HIGH WIND DEVELOPS TONIGHT
A high wind warning will take effect tonight. High wind will develop later tonight, once a cold front has moved through the state. A tight pressure gradient will be present, as will enough turbulence to carry the strong gusts from high altitudes down toward the ground. Wind gusts could easily be in the 45-55 MPH range, if not higher on hilltops and along the unprotected areas of the shore. Wind damage is possible, including power outages. It would be a good idea to implement you “we may lose power activation plan!”
HIGH WIND MONDAY
The high wind warning will continue all day Monday. A west-northwest wind will continue to gust to 45-55 MPH or higher and more isolated power outages will be possible.
The sky will otherwise be partly cloudy. Highs will only be in the 30s to near 40, and wind chills will be in the teens and 20s. The wind will remain strong Monday evening then it will ease up a little overnight. As the wind starts to ease to our west, lake -effect snow showers will be possible over New York State and a few of those may meander into the western hills of our state. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the teens and the wind chill will drop to near zero, if not below.
SUNNY AND COLD TUESDAY
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Temperatures will remain well below normal with highs ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. The wind chill will be in the single digits and teens most of the day. If the sky remains clear Tuesday night temperatures will drop to 5-15. At least the wind will become very light.
LIGHT SNOW OR MIX POSSIBLE MIDWEEK
Wednesday will begin with partly sunny skies and cold weather. Many towns may see lows in the single digits. Clouds will increase as morning goes to afternoon as an Alberta Clipper crosses the Great Lakes and makes a beeline for New England. Light snow will develop toward evening. Periods of light snow and/or a mix will occur Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. At this time, it is too early to give a reliable estimate; however, we may have enough snow to shovel in some areas.
COLD AND DRY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
After snow exits early, most of Thursday will be mostly sunny and cold highs in the middle 30s. With clear skies and light winds Thursday night, temperatures will dip into the teens in many outlying areas. Friday should start out sunny, but clouds may overspread the state during the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to rise close to 40 degrees.
WINTRY STORM POSSIBLE SATURDAY
The longer-range models are hinting at a possible storm Saturday and into next Sunday. There will be enough cold air in place that at least some of the storm will bring snow and an icy mix.
COLDER AND DRIER SUNDAY
Colder, drier air will arrive on a strong northwesterly wind Sunday.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.