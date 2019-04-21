For the foreseeable future, portions of the Connecticut River are under a FLOOD WARNING, as melted snow and rain water from the entire Connecticut River Watershed flushes through the system.
EASTER WEEKEND
Not as wet Easter
Easter Sunday will be drier than Saturday was. The region will not be completely free from the grips of rain, however: with low pressure lifting northward through the Northeast, a few showers will still be possible. In contrast to Saturday, much of the day will be dry. In fact, there will be enough dry air aloft to support breaks of sun, especially in western Connecticut. The air will be mild with highs in the 60s to near 70.
NEXT WEEK
Rain Monday
More rain will be possible Monday. Low pressure will spin around over the Northeast, causing more instability and, therefore, rain. Clouds and rain will limit highs to 60-65.
Becoming drier Tuesday
Weather conditions are expected to improve Tuesday. The rain-making area of low pressure will move east of the region. A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning, then the sky will become partly sunny. Tuesday afternoon will be dry and warm with highs in the middle and upper 70s. It is possible that a few towns may experience 80 degrees.
Showers Wednesday
Wednesday will prove to be wet, as scattered showers associated with a cold front cross the region. After they pass earlier in the day, the sun will come out and temperatures will warm into the upper-60s.
Pleasant Thursday
Thursday will be partly sunny and pleasant. In between storm systems, slowly subsiding air will bring forth the sunshine. The air will be mild, with highs in the upper-60s to near 70 degrees. Nighttime lows will be comfortably cool: 40s.
Showers Friday
Although most of Friday will be mild and dry with highs in the 60s, a cold front will bring showers for a few hours.
Cooler Saturday
Saturday will be sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60. A stiff northwesterly breeze will keep the day fresh. As dry air flows into the sky above, sunshine will be assured.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
