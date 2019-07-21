THE WEEKEND, OUR 3RD AND MOST EXTREME HEAT WAVE OF 2019
The National Weather Service has placed all of CT under an Excessive Heat Warning for the weekend as the combined heat and humidity will reach dangerous levels.
Sizzling today
Today will be just a shot and humid as Saturday. With a mostly sunny sky and temperatures will climb again throughout the day. We’re forecasting temperatures to peak near those of Saturday, into the upper 90s across inland CT and into the low and mid-90s along the coastline. Today will also resemble Saturday with high humidity in tandem with temperatures that will bring the heat index to 110 degrees. Just as we experienced yesterday, there will be a chance for a thunderstorm during either the afternoon or into the night.
Weekend Records
A record was already set this morning in Greater Hartford: the overnight low was 77, which surpasses the old record warm low temperature of 73 set back in 1977. If 100 is achieved at Bradley Int’l Airport today, the record for July 20th will be tied (it’s from 1991). In case you’re wondering, the last time the Hartford Area experienced 100° heat was on July 18 of 2012! The record for Bridgeport on Saturday is 95 (also set in 1991). Sunday will again be hot, we can expect more of the same with highs close to those of Saturday. For the 21st of July, the records are 101 for Hartford and 98 for Bridgeport --- it may be close!
MONDAY
Monday the heat wave breaks as a storm system moves into the region. Initially we’ll see sunshine, then clouds will increase later in the day and eventually the chance for rain and storms will increase. Given this, you might want to hold off on watering your plants or yard as a cold front will pass through the state. Given this, highs will only be in the 80s.
TUESDAY
Showers will continue into the morning on Tuesday as the cold front slowly makes its way out of the state. These showers will could bring heavy rainfall and a chance of some localized flooding (especially in poor drainage areas). By Tuesday afternoon, the clouds will clear and we’ll see some sunshine.
THE REST OF THE WEEK
Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be dry and seasonably warm with lower humidity! We expect temperatures to stay in the mid-80s throughout the week, under a mostly sunny sky. Overall, it will be a very comfortable end to the week, especially compared to what we’re dealing with over the weekend! The humidity and warmth may start to creep back next Saturday, but not to the level we are experiencing this weekend.
Meteorologists Mike Cameron and Mark Dixon, and WFSB Weather Intern Ally Finch
2019 HEAT WAVES
The 1st: July 3-6 (93, 94, 92, 96). The 2nd: July 9-14 (90, 92, 90, 91, 91, 93). Remember, we need 3 consecutive days 90 or higher to classify as a heat wave. We’ve now had a grand total of 14 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradlely Int’l Airport, where the official records are kept.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
