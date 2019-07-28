**HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR HARTFORD AND TOLLAND COUNTIES MONDAY MORNING-TUESDAY MORNING**
Temperatures and humidity levels rose over the weekend, and that trend will continue during the next several days. In fact, we could be dealing with our *4th* heatwave of the summer this week. We need three consecutive days of 90 degree heat to achieve it. We surpassed 90 at Bradley International Airport today, (93), and we’re forecasting 90’s through Wednesday, so a heat wave does look likely. We’ve had 16 days of 90 degree heat so far this season. Most of those days occurring in July.
Monday will feature partly sunny skies, with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. The humidity will be up there too. In fact, heat index values, or the "feels like" temperature could reach the triple digits in the afternoon. Any storms that pop will have the potential to produce heavy downpours, strong gusty winds, and even small hail. It’s the kind of situation where not every town will get hit, so no need to cancel any outdoor plans. Just keep an eye out, and head inside if threatening weather approaches.
We’ll be in the same hot and humid weather pattern Tuesday and Wednesday, with the best chance of storms occurring Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the west.
THE BEGINNING OF AUGUST
August will begin next Thursday with slightly cooler temperatures, and the humidity may drop off a little. It all depends on the progress of the cold front. Highs will be in the 80s and the sky will be partly sunny. At this point, it looks like the risk of a shower or thunderstorm will be low.
An area of high pressure should keep us dry and warm on Friday. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and highs will be in the 80s. The humidity should remain in the comfortable range.
The risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms will return over the weekend as higher humidity returns to the state. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 80s, but we may have a shot at 90 degrees with enough sunshine.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole
