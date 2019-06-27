THURSDAY RECAP…
For only the 2nd time this year and for the 1st time this month, the temperatures topped 90° at Bradley Int’l airport (where the records are maintained for the Hartford area). For comparison, to date in 2018, 90 was achieved 6 times!
The official high was 91, making today the hottest day of the year and the hottest day since September 6th when the high was 96! While it was certainly hot, the high was well short of the record for June 27th of 98 degrees. With a wind off the land, the high in Bridgeport also hit 90… however, farther down the shoreline in Gorton, with an onshore breeze, the high was only 81.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
Under a mainly clear sky, temperatures this evening drop slowly through the 80s. After the sun sets, they’ll dip into the 70s. Overnight, they’ll bottom out in the mid-60s. Also overnight, especially across coastal southeast CT, areas of fog will develop.
FRIDAY…
If you enjoyed today’s weather, you’ll like tomorrow’s as we’re essentially forecasting a carbon copy! Expect a mostly sunny sky and temperatures that should reach and exceed 90° away from Long Island Sound. Additionally, the humidity will be quite comfortable with dew point values in the 50s and low 60s. So, from hitting the links to doing yardwork, the weather will cooperate. If you’re heading to area beaches, remember the sunscreen… and for the immediate coast, with afternoon sea breezes, temperatures will be a tad cooler than inland locations, in the low to mid-80s.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF JUNE…
Early Saturday morning, there is a chance for some spotty showers. Then, the rest of Saturday will be warm and a bit muggier with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Assuming we hit 90° Friday, if we are able to do so again Saturday (and it will be close, and a product of sunshine), we will have our first “heat wave” of the year (we need 3 consecutive days 90 or higher). Later in the day, in advance of a cold front, there is a chance for scattered storms that could be strong, possibly severe (especially inland). Sunday will be a few degrees cooler, with just a slight chance for an isolated shower/storm. A dry, northwesterly breeze will develop, lowering the humidity.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday, July starts out on a pleasant note with a mostly sunny sky. It will be pleasantly warm with comfortable levels of humidity. Morning lows will be in the 50s and lower 60s with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s.
Tuesday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with just a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures trend warmer, peaking between 85 and 90. Wednesday, the day before the July 4th holiday, we expect to be dry and warm with a mostly sunny sky and highs 85-90. Then, for Independence Day, while not a washout, as of now we can’t rule out the chance for an isolated shower or storm. Highs by Thursday could reach or again exceed 90!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
