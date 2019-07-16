THIS AFTERNOON...
It's a great summer day out there today. Hot, but not too humid. Dew point temperatures have been in the upper 50's and lower 60's, which is very comfortable for July. We're enjoying a partly to mostly sunny sky as temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s. At area beaches, highs will be in the mid-80s.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY...
Tomorrow, the humidity will be noticeably higher as high pressure moves offshore allowing a warm front to pass through the region. Temperatures will be a product of sunshine -- highs should be near 90. During the mid afternoon and evening hours, a disturbance approaching from the west combining with the remnants of Barry will increase our threat for showers and even isolated strong or severe thunderstorms. Tropical downpours will certainly be possible Wednesday evening through the first half of Thursday. Conditions look to improve during Thursday afternoon, despite remnant cloud cover. Thursday also will be the coolest day of the week, with high temperatures around 80.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND…
The big-time heat arrives Friday, that’s when temperatures could hit the mid-90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Factoring in high humidity, heat index values will go over the century mark!
The brutal combination of heat and humidity lasts into the weekend. If our forecast high of 98 is achieved, it will be our hottest day of the year! Sunday may not be *as* hot, but we still expect highs in the mid-90s. Furthermore, if we hit/exceed 90 Fri/Sat/Sun, we’ll have our 3rd heat wave of the year! Also over the weekend, with the high humidity, heat index values will again surpass 100! For area beaches, expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90! Over the 2-day period, we can’t rule out an isolated storm either day.
NEXT WEEK…
As of now, next week looks to start out with more of the same: heat, humidity and at least a chance for an isolated shower/storm.
YESTERDAY'S RECAP…
Our 2nd heat wave of the year came to an end yesterday as the high temperature was only 89 degrees at Bradley International Airport. It lasted a total of 6 days: the high temperature was 90 degrees on Tuesday, 92 Wednesday, 90 Thursday, 91 Friday and again 91 Saturday, then 93 Sunday (we need 3 consecutive days 90 or higher to classify as a heat wave). This year’s first heat wave lasted 4 days and it ended last Saturday with a high of 96 degrees, the hottest temperature of the year (thus far). We’ve now had a grand total of 13 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees.
Also, now 15 days into the month of July, the average temperature stands at 78 degrees. If the month ended today, July ’19 would be the hottest since records have been kept!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Melissa Cole
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
