The temperature reached 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport yesterday afternoon. That means we’ve now had our second heat wave of the year. The temperature was 90 degrees on Tuesday, 92 Wednesday, and 90 yesterday. This year’s first heat wave lasted 4 days and it ended last Saturday with a high of 96 degrees, the hottest temperature of the year (thus far). We’ve now had a grand total of 10 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees.
A front will be slow to move through Southern New England today, so until it clears the state we can’t rule out isolated showers/storms. The front is weak, so it will do very little to cool things off. Highs today will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees. The humidity is high this morning, but dew points should drop a little during the afternoon.
High pressure will approach New England from the west tonight. The sky will become clear and the humidity will continue to drop. Temperatures will dip into the 60s.
The cold front will be offshore of New England by tomorrow and we’ll get into a more pronounced northwesterly flow --- filtering drier air into the state. The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs will be near 90 degrees, but the humidity will be in the comfortable range. Tomorrow night will be clear and pleasant and that's great news since we have some big events taking place! We have the Riverfront fireworks in Hartford/East Hartford, and the Fireworks Extravaganza at Sailfest in New London.
A cold front will pass through the state by Sunday morning, but it will have very little moisture to work with. Therefore, we don’t expect any showers. Sunday will be another winner with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will be low thanks to a northwesterly flow.
High pressure will be in control of our weather early next week. Therefore, Monday is shaping up to be a very pleasant day with a mostly sunny sky, low humidity, and highs in the 80s.
Thanks to a southwesterly flow, the heat and humidity will begin to ramp up again on Tuesday. Highs will be near 90 degrees, perhaps a little higher. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny
Wednesday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with highs 90-95. There will be a risk for a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon or evening. Thursday will be a lot like Wednesday…hot and humid with highs 90-95. Once again, there will be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. More hot weather can be expected on Friday. If the GFS guidance model is correct, our weather could turn very hot over the weekend!
With all of the heat in the forecast for next week, it seems likely we’ll see our 3rd heat wave of the year!
