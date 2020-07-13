TODAY, 7/13/20
Today should be partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be near 90 once again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely during the late morning and afternoon. A cold front will be passing through the state from Upstate New York, bringing the “lift” to create the tall clouds necessary for rain production.
The Storm Prediction Center out of Norman Oklahoma has placed CT in the Marginal Risk Category for strong to severe storms. While it is one of the lowest levels, it is there, and we need to keep our eyes to the skies. Should they look threatening, please head indoors. As the front moves east and with the loss of daytime heat, the thunderstorm threat will diminish after 8pm. You can expect partly cloudy skies overnight.
Tuesday
Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. However, the humidity should drop off a little. The cool front that will have passed through today will usher in air with dew points in the lower 60s and upper 50s, which will be a noticeable improvement from the 70 degree-plus dew points we’ve had. While the risk of a shower or storm will be low, it is there, especially in the afternoon.
Wednesday
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and very pleasant with highs in the low 80s. The humidity will also be tolerable, which will certainly be a welcome change.
Thursday & Friday
With the humidity still in check, Thursday should be dry with a partly sunny sky. Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there will be a risk for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Both days feature temps in the low 80s.
NEXT WEEKEND
At this point the weekend is looking good, but we hope you like it hot. With partly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday, we're calling for highs right around 90 degrees. The air will be rich with humidity and warmth.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
