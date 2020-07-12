THE WEEKEND
Quieter today
Today will be the better of the two weekend days. There will be no Fay lurking around, nor will the thunderstorm threat be very imposing. In fact, the risk of a shower or thunderstorm will quite be low. However, it will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
NEXT WEEK
Monday
Monday should be partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be near 90 once again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely during the afternoon. A cold front will be passing through the state from Upstate New York, bringing the “lift” to create the tall clouds necessary for rain production.
Tuesday
Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. However, the humidity should drop off a little. The cool front that will have passed yesterday will usher in air with dewpoints in the lower60s and upper 50s, which will be a noticeable improvement from the 70 degree-plus dew points we’ve had. The risk of a shower or storm will be low.
Wednesday
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees. However, the humidity will still be tolerable, which will certainly be a welcome change.
Thursday & Friday
There is the potential for some very hot weather Thursday and Friday. The air will turn more humid as well. Temperatures are expected to reach 90-95 both days. Thursday should be dry with a partly sunny sky. Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there will be a risk for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.
NEXT WEEKEND
As a cold front approaches Saturday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. The air will be rich with humidity and warmth; highs will be in the upper 80s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron

