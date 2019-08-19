HOT EARLY THIS WEEK
Today will be hot and humid with temperatures in the 90s away from the Sound. With dew points in the 70s, the heat index could exceed 100 degrees at times. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for all southern Connecticut, as well as Hartford and Tolland Counties in northern Connecticut from 11am today to 8pm.
The heat and humidity will continue into tomorrow with temperatures in the low 90s away from the coast and nearing 90 on the coastline. Yesterday's high temperature was 92 degrees at BDL, so if temperatures reach 90 degrees or above today and tomorrow, we will achieve our fifth heat wave of the year.
There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow, especially during the later afternoons and nights.
Wednesday will also be warm and exceedingly humid. The air will not be quite as hot; instead of low 90s, highs will be in the middle 80s. Showers and thunderstorms shall return to the forecast during the afternoon as a cold front pushes into the region.
SHOWERS THURSDAY
The forecast for Thursday has changed a bit. Now, it appears Wednesday’s cold front may stall. An area of low pressure is expected to form along it, and that will spread clouds across the state. Once again there could be a few showers and thunderstorms.
REFRESHING FRIDAY, AND THE UPCOMING WEEKEND
Relief from the humidity will start to move in Thursday and last through at least Saturday. With a nice northerly flow, the humidity will decrease as drier air filters into the state; furthermore, it will be a tad cooler as temperatures will top out in the low to mid-80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will gradually trend downward toward the weekend, too.
Meteorologists Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
