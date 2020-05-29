REST OF TODAY...
We are ending the week with warm and humid weather. After starting out with locally dense fog and isolated showers, it's been mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sun here and there. Temperatures topped out in the 70's and low 80's, but even more notable are the dew point values...ranging from 65 to 73, making it feel rather uncomfortable, and at times even oppressive. This evening some showers and storms will pop up, but the greatest risk for strong to severe storms will be to the west of Connecticut as they develop in advance of a cold front. In fact, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued right over the CT border into NY State. Any storms that we did see locally though, may contain some gusty winds, downpours, and even some small hail.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF MAY…
After some showers and storms overnight, a cold front will slowly move across the state tomorrow. From morning, through midday, there will be a chance for showers. But we do not anticipate a washout, by any means. Temperatures will still be warm as they top out near 80 degrees. During the afternoon hours, clouds should erode and the humidity will drop as the cold front shifts east of Connecticut allowing for a drier, northwesterly flow to develop.
Tomorrow night, the mercury will dip into the 50s under a mainly clear sky. Sunday will be mostly sunny and quite pleasant with a dry northwesterly breeze. Highs will range from 70 to 75 and the humidity will be quite low.
MONDAY, JUNE 1ST…
It is going to be a rather cool start to the month of June. After beginning the day in the 40s, highs will only reach the 60s to near 70 degrees. The normal, or average, high for June 1st for the Greater Hartford Area is 76 degrees. Morning sunshine will mix with clouds by afternoon as the strong early June sun battles with chilly air aloft. We also expect a few spotty showers to develop during the afternoon.
TUESDAY…
Tuesday will start mostly sunny, but we should see an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon as a frontal system approaches New England from the west. Showers could develop before the afternoon is over, but they could hold off until Tuesday evening. Daytime highs will be in the low and mid-70s.
WEDNESDAY…
It looks like an unsettled Hump day is on tap as low pressure and a cold front track through New England. Showers are likely, and a few thunderstorms are possible. We are forecasting highs in the 70s.
THURSDAY…
For now, most of Thursday looks nice, although a shower can’t be ruled out in the late afternoon or evening. It’ll be a seasonably warm day with highs in the upper 70s away from the coast.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Melissa Cole
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
