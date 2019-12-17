THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The Winter Weather Advisory will expire later this evening...
The storm that brought an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain today, will move away to the east of New England tonight. That means weather conditions will improve. Lingering freezing rain, sleet, and rain could end as a brief period of snow in parts of the state this evening. After midnight, a drier northwesterly flow will take over, and the sky will become clear. Temperatures will hold steady or rise a little this evening, then temperatures will fall back through the 20s overnight. Any surface that is wet and not treated will turn to ice. Please be careful driving and walking! Driveways, sidewalks, parking lots, front and back steps, are examples of some surfaces that will be icy and slippery tonight!
TOMORROW...
We’ll start out the day with sunshine, and temperatures will rise well into the 30s. However, an arctic cold front will move into the state during the afternoon and with it, scattered snow showers and squalls. Some towns could pick up a quick coating to 1” of snow and this could make for slippery travel during the evening commute for some towns. By evening, a strong northwesterly wind will send temperatures dropping into the upper teens and 20s, and the wind chill will dip into the single digits and teens. As the night progresses, the wind chill will drop to between zero and 10 below!
THURSDAY…
Thursday will be sunny, but windy and very cold. Highs will range from the upper teens in the Litchfield Hills to the mid-20s at the coast. For the Greater Hartford Area, highs will be in the lower 20s. With a northwest wind gusting to over 30 mph, the wind chill will be in the single digits most of the day.
High pressure will approach New England from the west at night, and that means the wind will gradually subside. The mercury will dip into the single digits and lower teens under a clear sky.
FRIDAY…
We'll end the week with a lot of sunshine as high pressure will be in place across the region. After a very cold start, temperatures should reach 25-30 during the afternoon. While the wind won’t be too strong, there will be enough of a northerly breeze to notice.
THE LAST WEEKEND BEFORE CHRISTMAS…
Good news: We don’t have to worry about any storms over the weekend! Plus, temperatures will begin to rise. Saturday will be cold with morning lows 5-15, but afternoon highs will be in the low and mid-30s. The sky will be mostly sunny and the wind will be light.
Sunday will be even better. Morning lows will be in the 20s, but afternoon highs will range from 38-45. The sky should be partly sunny.
NEXT WEEK…
The nice weather will carry over into Monday. We are forecasting a partly sunny sky, and highs in the low to mid-40s to kick off the Holiday week.
It looks like Tuesday, Christmas Eve Day, will be dry and mild with highs in the 40s to possibly near 50. Wednesday, Christmas Day, should be dry and colder. Temperatures could be held to the 30s to near 40 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
As of right now, this December ranks in the top 10 for snowiest (since records have been kept, and they go back to 1905!).
THE SNOWIEST DECEMBERS (GREATER HARTFORD AREA)…
45.3” … 1945
35.4” … 1969
27.0” … 1970
23.4” … 2003
22.9” … 1947
21.7” … 1967
20.7” … 2008, 1926
20.3” … 1995
20.0” … 1966, 1915
19.5” … 2019
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
