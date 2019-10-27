RAIN ENDS TONIGHT
Any last rain will taper off early tonight as its parent storm moves off the coast. The sky will remain mainly cloudy for the next several hours, but then turn partly cloudy by morning. And readings will cool off some given the partial clearing, with lows in the 40s expected.
NEXT WEEK
More clouds than sun Monday
The rain will be gone by Monday morning, but the clouds won’t depart as easily. A northeasterly flow will likely keep low level moisture in place. Therefore, we expect a changeable sky, with clouds making the sky mostly cloudy at times. We believe that enough sun will also be in the mix that highs in the 60s will be attainable.
Showers Tuesday and Wednesday
There should be a better chance for a little rain or drizzle at times Tuesday and Wednesday. However, dry weather is expected most of the time. A weak wave of low pressure will move from the Atlantic Ocean, north over eastern New England. This system will be close enough to be the catalyst for a few showers here in Connecticut, too, both days. Then a weak cold front moving across the sky Wednesday evening will act in the same way, triggering a few showers that will only affect some for short periods. Despite abundant cloud cover, temperatures should remain above normal with lows near 50 and highs in the low and middle 60s both days.
Rain Thursday and Friday
The forecast becomes complicated for the end of the week. The models are still diverging with their various solutions. A storm system will be approaching with warm frontal showers at the start, then cold frontal showers to follow. Establishing a viable timeline on the forecast of these developments is the challenge, as there still exists considerable model disagreement.
Thursday will likely feature cloudy skies with a chance for rain, most likely from the warm front. For now, we are forecasting periods of rain with highs 55-60. Then either Thursday ngt or Friday, the storm center and cold front will approach with more rain. While the GFS forecast dries the weather out by Friday, the European Models keeps us wet. Here in the weather office, we are leaning toward the European Model solution. Therefore, we are forecasting periods of rain for Friday as well.
The GFS model is much wetter than the European Model, suggesting 1-3” of rain. 1”+ totals do appear possible, given the strong dynamics depicted in almost all model runs.
Cooler Next Weekend
Regardless, cooler air will follow the late-week rain and Saturday will turn out to be a cool and blustery day, with highs struggling to reach the low-50s, despite partly sunny skies.
Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday night. Make sure to reset the clocks back one hour, as if to repeat an hour and gain an hour of sleep time.
Sunday will also be chilly and blustery. As an upper-level low pressure system glides over northern New England, a few extra instability clouds and sprinkles may drift across the state.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
