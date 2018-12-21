THE LAST WEEKEND BEFORE CHRISTMAS
The weather will be in much better shape than it was yesterday, courtesy of the soaking rain and wind! A few showers will linger this morning, but the afternoon will be dry with partly sunny skies. Highs will be near 50 degrees in the morning, but temperatures will fall back through the 40s during the afternoon as a strengthening northwesterly wind ushers in cooler air. By evening, temperatures will fall further, reaching down into the 30s in many parts of the state. Saturday night will be clear and seasonably cold with lows in the 20s.
Sunday will be quite pleasant with mostly sunny skies. It’ll be breezy and brisk with highs in the low and middle 40s.
CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY
There may be a chance for a little snow Christmas Eve. A weak storm system, or “clipper,” will slip out to sea to the south of New England Sunday night and Monday morning. It could deliver a period of light snow or a wintry mix of snow and rain. With a little luck, there could be a light accumulation of snow over interior portions of state, but that will depend on the degree of mixing. This system will slip out to sea Monday afternoon and weather conditions will improve. The sky will become partly sunny and a brisk northwest breeze will develop. Temperatures will reach the lower 40s.
Monday night will be mainly clear. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s then into the 20s by Christmas morning. Tuesday, Christmas Day, will be mostly sunny, breezy and seasonably cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s! The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to dip into the teens to near 20 degrees Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, AND FRIDAY
A very weak storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England on Wednesday. It should have little or no impact on our weather. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and it will be breezy and chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Wednesday night will be clear and cold with a diminishing wind. Temperatures will dip into the range of 15-25.
The next storm will take aim at the Northeast later in the week. We can expect increasing cloudiness Thursday, and rain or a wintry mix should develop in the late afternoon or evening. Highs will be near 40 degrees.
The storm system will move through the Northeast on Friday, but the atmosphere will be much warmer by then. Therefore, we expect periods of rain Friday with highs near 50 degrees, perhaps in the 50s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
