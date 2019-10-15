TUESDAY RECAP…
As expected, in the wake of a cold front, it was a gorgeous autumn day with ample sunshine and seasonable temperatures as the peaked in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
With high pressure briefly in control, we’ll see a clear sky and the wind go calm. Given this, temperatures will drop through the 50s into the 40s this evening. By daybreak, they’ll bottom out in the mid to upper 30s across the interior, and near 40 along the shoreline.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
A coastal storm develops to our south and heads toward CT tomorrow. While the day starts out dry with some sunshine, it will end very differently.
During the afternoon, showers will be possible and it will be breezy. Then, the rain becomes steadier, also heavier (thunder can’t be ruled out) through the evening hours. The wind also intensifies, and could gust to/over 40 mph. At night, expect more heavy rain and for the wind to peak, with gusts 50(+) mph in spots! Thursday morning, the steady/heavy rain tapers off. For the rest of Thursday, the wind remains up with gusts to/over 40mph are likely, and expect more clouds than sun with a slight chance for isolated showers. It will also be quite cool, with highs in the low to mid-50s.
Storm total rainfall will range from 1 to 3” with locally higher amounts… given this, poor drainage flooding and flooding along smaller streams/creeks will be possible. With the forecast wind speeds, at least isolated power outages are possible.
Friday, we end the week with a mostly sunny sky and a breeze. The weekend still looks to feature a big warm-up. It will be dry and bright both days!
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend looks to feature a big warm-up. With high pressure firmly in control, expect abundant sunshine both days. Highs Saturday should reach the mid-60s, then Sunday they should eclipse 70!
NEXT WEEK…
Monday now appears to be dry with highs in the upper 60s. Then, a storm system could bring rain to the state Tuesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
