AFTERNOON UPDATE...
We end the week trending milder, highs today will be in the 40s for a change!
While there could be some showers tonight into early Saturday, the first/initial round of rain looks to stay mainly offshore.
The next/second round arrives Sunday… at the onset, in the NW Hills, there could be a wintry mix; otherwise, it’s rain for the rest of the state.
Temps Saturday will be near 50, then they drop on Sunday and with a breeze it will be a raw end to the weekend.
With the exception of some snow/rain showers Monday, much of next week (as of now) appears to be fairly quiet.. but back to chilly temps and windy conditions.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
TODAY, 12/14/18…
Today will be mostly cloudy and there will be a few showers and some spotty drizzle. However, most of the day will be dry. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures are expected to rise above normal for a change, reaching 38-45. The mildest readings will be near the coast. The coolest readings will be over northern and western portions of the state.
A steadier rain will develop later tonight, but temperatures will remain above freezing.
THE WEEKEND…
2 coastal storms will impact our weather this weekend and both will slip out to sea to the south of New England. The first storm will bring light rain to much of the state tomorrow morning, but the rain should end during the afternoon. We could see a few breaks in the clouds before the day is over especially in Northern Connecticut. Highs will range from the 40s inland to the lower 50s at the coast.
Sunday will be the wetter of the 2 weekend days. The second coastal storm will spread more rain into the state Saturday night and Sunday. The rain should last most of Sunday and it will linger into Sunday night. During the day Sunday, we’ll be caught between the storm to our south and high pressure to our north. The result will be a raw northeasterly wind. This will limit highs to the 30s and lower 40s. With the influx of colder air from the north, rain could mix with sleet especially in Northern Connecticut. Rain or a wintry mix should end later Sunday night as temperatures drop to near 30 degrees. We may have to deal with slippery travel in some parts of the state Sunday night and during the Monday morning commute.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be mostly cloudy and there will be a pretty good chance for snow showers or snow mixed with rain as the jet stream carves out a trough over the Northeastern States. Highs will be in the lower 40s and a northwesterly breeze will get a little stronger during the afternoon and evening hours.
Tuesday will be partly sunny, windy and cold with highs in the 30s. The northwest wind could gust to 40 mph and wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and chilly with lows 18-25 and highs near 40 degrees. There will be a brisk northwesterly wind, but it won’t be as windy as Tuesday.
Another disturbance will rapidly approach New England from the northwest on Thursday. Therefore, we expect increasing cloudiness with a chance for snow and rain showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures should reach 40-45 as a southwesterly breeze strengthens during the afternoon.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
