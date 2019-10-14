MONDAY RECAP…
Columbus Day initially featured clouds, but by the afternoon they cleared and with sunshine temperatures hit the upper 60s and lower 70s!
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
A weak cold front pushes through the region this evening, and it will pass through CT with little fanfare. With a wind shift to the northwest, cooler air filters into the state. If you’re heading out to walk/jog, or out to dinner, you’ll need a jacket as temperatures drop from the 60s into the 50s. Overnight, they’ll bottom out in the 40 to 45 degree range under a mainly clear sky.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Tuesday will feature dry weather with bright sunshine; but it will be cooler, as highs will be in the low to mid-60s in the wake of the aforementioned cold front. While not as mild, these temperatures are more in line with what is considered normal or typical for mid-October.
An area of low pressure heads our way from the west, inducing a coastal storm to develop to our south on Wednesday. The day will start out with limited sunshine as clouds will be on the increase; then, showers will be possible through the afternoon hours. By the evening commute, rain will become steadier (at times heavy). The wind will also increase as the storm intensifies offshore, so we can expect gusts 30 to 40 mph. Thursday morning, the storm exits but the wind continues. That afternoon, with lingering instability, some isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Storm total rain appears to range from 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts. While we could use some rain (2.41” behind for Hartford and 3.13” behind for Bridgeport, meteorological autumn-to-date), too much in a short window of time could lead to poor drainage flooding.
Thursday and Friday, highs may not get out of the 50s! We’ll end the week dry with sunshine.
It’s important to note that the track of the storm will dictate how strong the wind will be and how much rain we will get… there is still some uncertainty, so stay tuned on all of our platforms for the very latest!
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend looks to feature a big warm-up. After frosty conditions Saturday morning, temperatures should hit the 60s. Then Sunday, we’ll likely see highs 70 or greater! Both days are storm-free and sunny, as of now.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday looks to feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a chance for showers late in the day.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
