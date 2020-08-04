2:00pm UPDATE:
We're entering the height of the storm right now. A Tornado Watch is in effect for the entire state through this evening. Storms moving into CT now are showing signs of rotation, especially along the shoreline. Tornado Warnings have been issued within the last 30 minutes (currently expired) , but as these storms continue to move northward from Long Island, more warnings will likely be issued. Heavy downpours are pounding central and western CT. Eastern CT, not much rain currently.
The winds are picking up. Within the hour we've seen the winds increase to 50mph-60mph. Over the NYC area, gusts have been as high as 70mph. Trees have been knocked down locally, and parts of our state are without power.
Now is the time to stay inside and hunker down for the next several hours.
Previous Discussion:
This morning we got clipped with some heavy downpours and some lightning and thunder in SW and NW portions of the state. Nothing went severe, but that's expected to change throughout the day as Tropical Storm Isaias makes it's way through the state. We're going to be on the windier side of this storm as opposed to the wetter side. Don't get me wrong, it's going to rain in the state, and we could pick up 1-3" of rain throughout the day. The bigger concern is the wind. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the entire state until this evening. And get this, the Storm Prediction Center has placed SW portions of the state in the "Enhanced" risk area for severe weather. That's not good. It's not too common to see the Enhanced Category here in our state. So what it all boils down to? The threat for severe weather is great in the state today.
ISAIAS TODAY…
Early this morning, Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It made landfall near the border of North and South Carolina and is getting closer to CT as each hour passes. The position of the storm is 80 miles WSW of New York City. Sustained winds are still at 70 mph. Even though it is no longer a hurricane, this is still a strong storm that's impacting our state.
A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until this evening for the entire state. A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for all of Connecticut. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, Northern Fairfield, and Northern New Haven Counties. A COASTAL FLOOD WARNING is in effect for southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties.
The track of the storm, according the National Hurricane Center, is now a little further west of CT, but we're still expecting strong winds and downpours this afternoon and early evening as this Tropical Storm makes its way in. The good news is, the storm system is moving very fast. That means the most intense part of the storm will be between now and 6pm. By later on tonight, the storm will be moving away to the north of Connecticut and weather conditions will improve. Isaias will be long gone by tomorrow morning.
Showers are increasing in coverage and intensity right now. Tropical downpours are likely and that could lead to flash flooding. A few strong thunderstorms are possible as well, and they could rotate due to a high level of shear. Therefore, a few tornadoes are possible. The winds are getting stronger right now, and we’ll see the most intense winds through early this evening. Winds gusts to over 60 mph are possible in parts of the state. We are expecting strong winds, not only due to the winds around Isaias, but also due to the forward speed of the storm. This is especially true since most, if not all, of Connecticut will be on the eastern side of the storm track. Tree damage and power outages are a real concern. If you haven't already, this is a good time to make sure you don’t have any loose objects your yard. You may also want to make your generator is operating properly, if you have one. Total rainfall could range from 1-3”, especially over the western half of the state. That amount of rainfall over a short period of time could result in flash flooding as well as basement flooding. Seas will be quite rough, and some coastal flooding is likely. Tides are already astronomically higher because of the full Sturgeon Moon.
WEDNESDAY…
Tomorrow will be much better! The sky will be partly sunny, and there will only be a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. It’ll be warm and humid with highs 85-90.
THURSDAY…
It is shaping up to be a very nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies. The air will be warm with highs in the 80s, but the humidity should be a little lower.
FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND…
A frontal boundary will be positioned to the south of New England, and an area of high pressure will be to our north. High pressure could keep us dry, but a few showers associated with the front could make their way into Connecticut. Otherwise, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, and seasonably warm temperatures with highs in the middle 80s.
Sunday should be dry and warm. We are forecasting partly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 80s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be dry as well. The sky should be partly sunny, and temperatures will remain a little above normal with highs in the 80s to possible near 90 degrees.
A RECAP OF THE TORNADOES FROM SUNDAY:
There were two tornadoes in the state on Sunday evening. The first was at 5:36pm and moved through Sharon as an EF 0. It had wind of 80 mph. The path width was 30 yards and the path length was .25 miles. The second was a little stronger. It moved through Falls Village between 6:05 and 6:10pm as an EF 1. It had wind speeds of 90 mph. The path width was 100 yards and it the path length was 1.7 miles.
JULY 2020…
July went into the record books at the 2nd hottest July on record for the Greater Hartford Area! The average temperature was 78.0 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. The hottest July on record (also the hottest month) was last July (2019) with an average temperature of 78.2 degrees. However, we had 20 days in July with a high of at least 90 degrees. That is a new record for any month for the greatest number of days with a high of at least 90 degrees! Last July is now in 2nd place with a total of 19 days 90 or higher. Interestingly, 4 of the 5 hottest Julys on record have occurred between 2010 and 2020.
The hottest temperature in July was 99 degrees on the 19th, and it was 98 degrees on the 27th.
While rainfall varied quite a bit across the state, total rainfall at Bradley International was only 0.98”. That means July was the 4th driest on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The driest July on record was in 1924 when we only received 0.54” of rain.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
