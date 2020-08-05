ISAIAS
Tropical Storm Isaias is gone! But what a mess it's left behind.
Yesterday, a peak wind gust to 75 mph occurred at the Engineering Science Magnet School in West Haven. That is hurricane force wind!
So many customers are still without power at this hour. Between Eversource and United Illuminating, we have close to 700,000 customers without power. For Eversource/Northeast Utilities this is the 4th worst power outage on record! To give you some perspective, it's worse than Hurricane Gloria, which left 534,485 customers in the dark in 1985. Winter Storm Alfred ranks #1, followed by Superstorm Sandy, then Tropical Storm Irene.
There is plenty of cleaning up to do, but at least we have good weather to look forward to the next several days.
TODAY…
Today will be much better! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and the chance for a shower or storm is minimal. It’ll be warm and humid with highs 85-90. However, the humidity won’t be as tropical as it was yesterday.
THURSDAY….
Tomorrow is shaping up to be a very nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies. The air will be warm with highs in the 80s, but the humidity should be a little lower.
FRIDAY & SATURDAY…
A frontal boundary will be positioned to the south of New England, and an area of high pressure will be to our north. High pressure could keep us dry, but a few showers associated with the front could make their way into Connecticut. Otherwise, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, and seasonably warm temperatures with highs in the middle 80s.
Sunday should be dry and very warm. We are forecasting partly sunny skies, and highs in the 85-90 degree range.
NEXT WEEK…
Heat will be building once again Monday and Tuesday. The humidity will be on the rise too. Temperatures should reach or exceed 90 degrees on Monday, and Tuesday will be even hotter with highs in the low and middle 90s. For the most part, our weather will be dry with partly sunny skies, but a few showers and thunderstorms could pop up during the heat of the afternoon.
JULY 2020…
July went into the record books at the 2nd hottest July on record for the Greater Hartford Area! The average temperature was 78.0 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. The hottest July on record (also the hottest month) was last July (2019) with an average temperature of 78.2 degrees. However, we had 20 days in July with a high of at least 90 degrees. That is a new record for any month for the greatest number of days with a high of at least 90 degrees! Last July is now in 2nd place with a total of 19 days 90 or higher. Interestingly, 4 of the 5 hottest Julys on record have occurred between 2010 and 2020.
The hottest temperature in July was 99 degrees on the 19th, and it was 98 degrees on the 27th.
While rainfall varied quite a bit across the state, total rainfall at Bradley International was only 0.98”. That means July was the 4th driest on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The driest July on record was in 1924 when we only received 0.54” of rain.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
