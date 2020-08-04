3:50 PM UPDATE...
It has been a wild afternoon across the state! Winds gusted to over 60 mph and we even had a gust to hurricane force in West Haven, where there was a gust to 75 mph! There have been several tornado warnings. This has turned into a significant power outage across the state. As of this time, nearly 250,000 customers have lost power. Fortunately, weather conditions will improve in the near futures. The tornado watch has been cancelled for Fairfield and New Haven Counties. The heaviest downpours are now in Eastern Connecticut, but weather conditions will improve soon there as well.
As we go into this evening, the gusty winds will gradually die down.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
2:00pm UPDATE:
We're entering the height of the storm right now. A Tornado Watch is in effect for the entire state through this evening. Storms moving into CT now are showing signs of rotation, especially along the shoreline. Tornado Warnings have been issued within the last 30 minutes (currently expired) , but as these storms continue to move northward from Long Island, more warnings will likely be issued. Heavy downpours are pounding central and western CT. Eastern CT, not much rain currently.
The winds are picking up. Within the hour we've seen the winds increase to 50mph-60mph. Over the NYC area, gusts have been as high as 70mph. Trees have been knocked down locally, and parts of our state are without power.
Now is the time to stay inside and hunker down for the next several hours.
Previous Discussion:
This morning we got clipped with some heavy downpours and some lightning and thunder in SW and NW portions of the state. Nothing went severe, but that's expected to change throughout the day as Tropical Storm Isaias makes it's way through the state. We're going to be on the windier side of this storm as opposed to the wetter side. Don't get me wrong, it's going to rain in the state, and we could pick up 1-3" of rain throughout the day. The bigger concern is the wind. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the entire state until this evening. And get this, the Storm Prediction Center has placed SW portions of the state in the "Enhanced" risk area for severe weather. That's not good. It's not too common to see the Enhanced Category here in our state. So what it all boils down to? The threat for severe weather is great in the state today.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Tropical Storm Isaias will move rapidly away to the north of Connecticut, and weather conditions will continue to prove. The threat of tornadoes is over, and the threat of flash flooding is over as well. Winds will gradually settle down this evening, and they will become light overnight. The sky will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 60s to lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY…
Tomorrow will be much better! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and the chance for a shower or storm is minimal. It’ll be warm and humid with highs 85-90. However, the humidity won’t be as tropical as it was today.
THURSDAY….
It is shaping up to be a very nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies. The air will be warm with highs in the 80s, but the humidity should be a little lower.
FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND…
A frontal boundary will be positioned to the south of New England, and an area of high pressure will be to our north. High pressure could keep us dry, but a few showers associated with the front could make their way into Connecticut. Otherwise, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, and seasonably warm temperatures with highs in the middle 80s.
Sunday should be dry and very warm. We are forecasting partly sunny skies, and highs in the 85-90.
NEXT WEEK…
Heat will be building once again Monday and Tuesday. The humidity will be on the rise too. Temperatures should reach or exceed 90 degrees on Monday, and Tuesday will be even hotter with highs in the low and middle 90s. For the most part, our weather will be dry with partly sunny skies, but a few showers and thunderstorms could pop up during the heat of the afternoon.
JULY 2020…
July went into the record books at the 2nd hottest July on record for the Greater Hartford Area! The average temperature was 78.0 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. The hottest July on record (also the hottest month) was last July (2019) with an average temperature of 78.2 degrees. However, we had 20 days in July with a high of at least 90 degrees. That is a new record for any month for the greatest number of days with a high of at least 90 degrees! Last July is now in 2nd place with a total of 19 days 90 or higher. Interestingly, 4 of the 5 hottest Julys on record have occurred between 2010 and 2020.
The hottest temperature in July was 99 degrees on the 19th, and it was 98 degrees on the 27th.
While rainfall varied quite a bit across the state, total rainfall at Bradley International was only 0.98”. That means July was the 4th driest on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The driest July on record was in 1924 when we only received 0.54” of rain.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
