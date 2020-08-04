A RECAP OF THE TORNADOES FROM SUNDAY:
There were two tornadoes in the state on Sunday evening. The first was at 5:36pm and moved through Sharon as an EF 0. It had wind of 80 mph. The path width was 30 yards and the path length was .25 miles. The second was a little stronger. It moved through Falls Village between 6:05 and 6:10pm as an EF 1. It had wind speeds of 90 mph. The path width was 100 yards and it the path length was 1.7 miles.
ISAIAS TODAY…
Early this morning, Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It made landfall near the border of North and South Carolina and is now moving in our direction. Even though it is no longer a hurricane, this is still a strong storm that will impact CT throughout the day.
A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for all of Connecticut. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, Northern Fairfield, and Northern New Haven Counties. A COASTAL FLOOD WARNING is in effect for southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties.
Of great concern is how Isaias will impact Connecticut today. Isaias will weaken over land today, but it will still be a strong tropical storm by the time it reaches the Northeast. The center of Isaias is expected to pass near or just to the west of the Connecticut/New York border this evening, and it will be moving very fast. That means the most intense part of the storm will be limited to a 6-8 hour window, from 3pm until 11pm. By midnight, the storm will be moving away to the north of Connecticut and weather conditions will improve. Isaias will be long gone by tomorrow morning.
Here is what we expect. Showers will increase in coverage and intensity today. Tropical downpours are likely and that could lead to flash flooding during the afternoon into early tonight. A few strong thunderstorms are possible as well, and they could rotate due to a high level of shear. Therefore, a few tornadoes are possible. Winds will get progressively stronger today, and we’ll see the most intense winds during the late afternoon and evening. Winds gusts to over 60 mph are possible in parts of the state. We are expecting strong winds, not only due to the winds around Isaias, but also due to the forward speed of the storm. This is especially true since most, if not all, of Connecticut will be on the eastern side of the storm track. Tree damage and power outages are a real concern. This is a good time to make sure you don’t have any loose objects your yard. You may also want to make your generator is operating properly, if you have one. Total rainfall could range from 2-4”, especially over the western half of the state. That amount of rainfall over a short period of time could result in flash flooding as well as basement flooding. Seas will be quite rough, and some coastal flooding is likely. Tides will already be astronomically when Isaias arrives since the Full “Sturgeon” Moon is occurred yesterday.
WEDNESDAY…
Wednesday will be much better! The sky will be partly sunny, and there will only be a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. It’ll be warm and humid with highs 85-90.
THURSDAY…
It is shaping up to be a very nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies. The air will be warm with highs in the 80s, but the humidity should be a little lower.
FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND…
A frontal boundary will be positioned to the south of New England, and an area of high pressure will be to our north. High pressure could keep us dry, but a few showers associated with the front could make their way into Connecticut. Otherwise, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, and seasonably warm temperatures with highs in the middle 80s.
Sunday should be dry and warm. We are forecasting partly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 80s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be dry as well. The sky should be partly sunny, and temperatures will remain a little above normal with highs in the 80s to possible near 90 degrees.
JULY 2020…
July went into the record books at the 2nd hottest July on record for the Greater Hartford Area! The average temperature was 78.0 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. The hottest July on record (also the hottest month) was last July (2019) with an average temperature of 78.2 degrees. However, we had 20 days in July with a high of at least 90 degrees. That is a new record for any month for the greatest number of days with a high of at least 90 degrees! Last July is now in 2nd place with a total of 19 days 90 or higher. Interestingly, 4 of the 5 hottest Julys on record have occurred between 2010 and 2020.
The hottest temperature in July was 99 degrees on the 19th, and it was 98 degrees on the 27th.
While rainfall varied quite a bit across the state, total rainfall at Bradley International was only 0.98”. That means July was the 4th driest on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The driest July on record was in 1924 when we only received 0.54” of rain.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
