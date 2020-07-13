2nd HEAT WAVE OF 2020...
After reaching 91 both Saturday and Sunday, the high temperature at Bradley Int'l Airport reached 90 today. Given that we need 3 consecutive days 90 or higher for a heat wave, we officially now have our 2nd one of the year!
TONIGHT…
As of 10pm, rain/storms were over. Temperatures across CT ranged from 70 in Putnam and Willimantic to 80 in Bridgeport. Overnight, expect a clear to partly cloudy sky. In towns were heavy rain was received, areas of fog could develop. Temperatures by daybreak bottom out in the mid-60s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Behind the cold front, it will be a tad cooler than today, but still seasonably warm. However, the humidity should drop off a little. With colder air aloft, in tandem with the daytime heating… isolated to widely scattered showers (perhaps a thunderstorm) develop during the afternoon hours.
Then, high pressure builds into the region. This means we can anticipate dry weather for Wednesday and Thursday. Both days should be partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the lower 60s, highs in the lower 80s with comfortable humidity.
As we close out the week, a storm system will swing a warm front through the region. As this happens, we’ll run the risk for a shower or thunderstorm. Additionally, the humidity will be on the increase.
THE WEEKEND…
We’re still looking good for both Saturday and Sunday (good, based on your perspective). The 2-day period appears dry but otherwise hot and humid. Temperatures inland start out each day near 70, then could reach or exceed 90 during the afternoon.
NEXT WEEK…
As of now, Monday could be quite hot --- more so than the weekend! There will also be a chance for rain and thunderstorms. If we’re able to hit 90 Saturday, Sunday and then again Monday, we’ll have another heat wave on the books.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.