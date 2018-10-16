LATE EVENING UPDATE...
As of 10pm, temperatures across CT were running 15 to 25° cooler than 24 hours ago! Scattered clouds overnight with a light breeze will prevent temperatures from dropping dramatically... we're on track for lows to be in the upper 30s and lower 40s inland, and into the lower and mid-40s along the shoreline by daybreak.
Wednesday will feature a slight chance for an isolated shower during the afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the region (there is also a low possibility for a flurry with the arrival of the colder air). With the cold front, the wind could gust to over 35 mph and with trees and their full foliage, isolated power outages will be possible.
Mark
TUESDAY RECAP…
With the exception of some scattered high level cloudiness, the day featured sunshine and below average temperatures. After starting out in the 40s in many towns, the mercury rebounded to between 55 and 60 during the afternoon. The wind has been up of course, but the intensity has been decreasing.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
Temperatures this evening drop from the 50s into the 40s. Overnight, with only a slight breeze and some scattered cirrus clouds… they bottom out from the upper 30s to lower 40s inland, and into the mid-40s along the shoreline.
TOMORROW…
Wednesday will start out dry with sunshine. During the afternoon, a cold front moves in from the northwest bringing scattered cloud cover and a chance for isolated showers. The front will be moisture-starved, so many communities will remain dry. Something we will all have to deal with, is the wind and it could gust to over 30 mph. Temperatures peak in the 55 to 60° range. Then, behind the front, the coldest air of the season (so far) filters into the state.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Thursday will be unseasonably chilly. Morning lows will be in the mid-30s, but factoring in the wind, it will feel more like the 20s to start the day! Despite abundant sunshine, the mercury only tops out in the mid to upper 40s during the afternoon. While the calendar on Thursday will say October 18th (average high is 62), it will feel more like December 1st (average high is 45)!
The coldest air of the season so far will come Thursday night into Friday morning, this is when the growing season will likely come to an end for much of inland Connecticut. With a clear sky and diminishing wind, lows will go into the upper 20s and lower 30s inland, and into the mid-30s along the coastline.
After a COLD start Friday, temperatures that afternoon rebound nicely, back into the mid and upper 50s under ample sunshine!
THE WEEKEND…
Milder air begins working into the state Friday night, as this happens cloud cover will increase. While not a washout, isolated to scattered showers will be possible over the first half of the weekend. Expect temperatures Saturday to start out near 40 and then warm to near 60. The milder weather will be short-lived. Behind another cold front, Sunday looks to be dry, sunnier and about 10 degrees cooler with highs near 50.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
As of now, next week start out dry, storm-free. Temperature-wise, our below normal trend continues with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.