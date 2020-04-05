THE FIRST WEEKEND OF APRIL
Showers by late today
Today will be mostly cloudy. A weak disturbance will approach New England from the west and it could stir up a few showers during the afternoon and evening. The showers will be hit or miss, which means many towns won’t get one. It is going to be a comfortable day for outdoor activities with highs 55-60.
The sky will become mainly clear tonight, and temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s by morning.
MONDAY
Monday will be the pick of the week! A ridge of high pressure will move into New England on Monday, promising fair weather. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and the afternoon will be mild with highs in the low and middle 60s.
TUESDAY
Tuesday should be partly to mostly cloudy and a shower will be possible late in the day. Most of the day will be dry, as high pressure will only slowly lose its grip as a new area of low pressure moves closer. Highs should range from 55-60.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday will bring wet weather. An area of low pressure will likely impact the state by mid-week. The major guidance models are now coming into better agreement. So, with greater confidence, we should expect periods of rain and drizzle along with areas of fog. If the storm tracks to the south of New England, we will remain in a cool northeasterly flow and highs will be locked in the 50s at best.
THURSDAY
A cold front will approach New England from the west on Thursday. In advance of the front, there will be a southerly flow of milder air. Temperatures should reach the 50s. Showers will arrive by evening, and more showers will be likely Thursday night as the cold front passes through the state.
FRIDAY
On the heels of the front, much cooler air will spread over the region on a gusty northwesterly wind. Highs on Friday will be no higher than the 50s, and the wind will make it feel even cooler. We’ll likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and a brief shower will be possible.
SATURDAY
Still in a northwesterly flow, cool wind will prevail and isolated showers will still be possible. There will be enough cold air aloft – and drawn down at times in showers – to produce wet snow flakes in the showers.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
