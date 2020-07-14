THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After one round of thunderstorms that produced hail and heavy rain (primarily across eastern CT), additional, isolated showers/storms can’t be ruled out this evening. Any that develop should diminish after sunset.
Temperatures this evening go from the 80s into the 70s; then by daybreak, bottom out in the low to mid-60s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
For our hump day, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds (at times, more clouds than sun). This is due to a northeasterly, onshore flow. Furthermore, that flow will translate to cooler weather, so we only expect high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Then, Thursday will be equally as comfortable with temperatures again running a little below average for mid-July (normal high is 85). It will be a dry day under a partly to mostly sunny sky as high pressure will be in control.
Then, as we close out the week Friday, a storm system will bring a chance for a shower or storm (but it won’t be a washout).
THE WEEKEND…
For Saturday AND Sunday, we anticipate an influx of heat and humidity. Both weekend days still appear dry and bright, but also hot! Morning lows will be near 70 with highs inland 90 or greater, 80s at the coast. Dew point values could reach or exceed 70, making it feel even hotter and quite uncomfortable.
NEXT WEEK…
As of now, Monday could be quite hot --- more so than the weekend! There will also be a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. If we’re able to hit 90 Saturday, Sunday and then again Monday, we’ll have another heat wave (our 3rd of the year) on the books.
Tuesday could also, possibly be another 90° day, with an increasing chance for showers and storms.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
